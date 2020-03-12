Methodist Health System offering coronavirus hotline for screening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“If somebody calls and they are concerned that they might have been exposed to someone or might have the coronavirus themselves, there’s an algorithm essentially that they go through, from which then they would make a recommendation regarding the next steps,” he said.

This questioning includes what a caller’s symptoms are and where they’ve traveled. So far, 74 callers have been moved forward to public health departments for testing consideration.

“In Nebraska, the health departments are still the ones that are ultimately making the decision as to whether or not somebody is tested,” Richmond said. “So we’ve tested significantly less, even as a system, than 74 patients.”

With the coronavirus, Richmond said Methodist Fremont Health is restricting access to its facility, asking people to self-screen if they show symptoms, including high fever, coughing or difficulty breathing.

Visitors have also been limited to one or two symptom-free visitors per patient. Visitors to the Methodist Women’s Hospital Newborn Intensive Care Unit will be restricted to the parents or parent and designated other.

Dunklau Gardens, Methodist Fremont Health’s long-term care and skilled nursing facility, will not allow visitors at all.