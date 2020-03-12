Methodist Health System offering coronavirus hotline for screening

The Methodist Health System, including Methodist Fremont Health, is offering a 24/7 community hotline for the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation as a screening tool.
The Methodist Coronavirus Hotline, which can be reached at 402-815-SICK (7425) launched on Monday. It allows for residents to either ask questions about the virus or undergo a series of screening questions.
A 36-year-old Omaha woman who returned from the United Kingdom and attended a basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA was later confirmed positive for the virus. Multiple schools in Fremont are closed this week.
The hotline was created after Methodist Health received a number of calls during the weekend, Methodist Fremont Health President and CEO Brett Richmond said.
“From all we’ve heard, it’s been very successful,” he said. “Last I heard, we’ve received well over 400 calls so far.”
The hotline is based out of the Omaha corporate office allowing residents in Omaha, Council Bluffs and the surrounding areas to call as well.
“There’s always clinicians available to answer questions,” Richmond said. “You can essentially ask anything. They’ve been getting a variety.”
As well as providing answers to questions, Richmond said the clinicians also have a series of questions to ask residents to undergo the screening process.
“If somebody calls and they are concerned that they might have been exposed to someone or might have the coronavirus themselves, there’s an algorithm essentially that they go through, from which then they would make a recommendation regarding the next steps,” he said.
This questioning includes what a caller’s symptoms are and where they’ve traveled. So far, 74 callers have been moved forward to public health departments for testing consideration.
“In Nebraska, the health departments are still the ones that are ultimately making the decision as to whether or not somebody is tested,” Richmond said. “So we’ve tested significantly less, even as a system, than 74 patients.”
With the coronavirus, Richmond said Methodist Fremont Health is restricting access to its facility, asking people to self-screen if they show symptoms, including high fever, coughing or difficulty breathing.
Visitors have also been limited to one or two symptom-free visitors per patient. Visitors to the Methodist Women’s Hospital Newborn Intensive Care Unit will be restricted to the parents or parent and designated other.
Dunklau Gardens, Methodist Fremont Health’s long-term care and skilled nursing facility, will not allow visitors at all.
“We anticipate continuing that through at least Saturday, at which time we’ll re-evaluate that policy,” Richmond said.
Methodist Fremont Health is also planning on a day-to-day basis, including making sure that it’s prepared from a supplies perspective, including infection control supplies, masks and cleaning supplies.
“We do a ton of education with our staff in preparation should there be any type of wider outbreak,” Richmond said. “We’re just planning from a capacity standpoint, how we might be prepared to handle any influx of patients.”