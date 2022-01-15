Methodist hosts media event, encourages vaccinations

Dr. Sumit Mukherjee calls it a terrible journey.

Mukherjee, a critical care physician at Methodist Physicians Clinic, is seeing deaths along with bed and staff shortages at a time when he thought things would be improving in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr. Michele Williams, an emergency medicine specialist at Methodist Fremont Health, is seeing a critical shortage of beds locally.

“Our hospital is getting calls every day asking if patients can transfer in and we don’t even have enough beds for our patients,” Williams said.

Other specialists are witnessing high numbers of COVID-positive pregnant mothers and premature births, and increasing numbers of COVID cases among children.

In sharing their heart-wrenching, first-hand accounts, four medical professionals are pleading with the public to get vaccinated.

The four spoke during a Methodist media event Thursday afternoon to inform the public about challenges in the medical field and community.

“Our physicians have very full schedules, but we felt it was important to show what’s happening in our health system,” said Claudia Bohn, director of public relations at Methodist.

“Right before the new year was one of the worst days I’ve had personally as a pulmonary critical care physician,” Mukherjee said. “I put several patients on the ventilator, taking patients and unfortunately pronouncing them dead, moving them out of the ICU and immediately turning around and putting people back on the ventilator. We are exhausted.

“This has been a terrible journey.”

Mukherjee talked about bed shortages and exhausted staff.

“We are now faced with increasing numbers, but now with bedding situations,” Mukherjee said. “There are no beds. We’ve had staffing issues along with every hospital in the region. You can see it on our staff. They are worn.”

Williams described the situation at Methodist Fremont Health.

“The best way I can tell you about what’s going on in our emergency department in Fremont and emergency departments across the country, is to tell you about my day yesterday,” Williams said.

When she came onto her shift at 6 a.m. the previous day, there were seven patients in the emergency department, who essentially were inpatients.

“They are all waiting to go to a bed in a hospital somewhere, and we don’t have any beds in any hospital anywhere,” Williams said.

Some were COVID patients. Some had other needs and had to be in the hospital.

“So this is complicated for our nurses who are already short-staffed,” Williams said.

It’s complicated for hospitalists who come to help take care of these patients.

“Then it’s complicated for our patients who are continuing to come into the emergency room in need of emergency care and instead of 12 beds we now have five beds to take care of all of those patients,” Williams said.

The crisis is occurring because hospitals are full of COVID patients along with all the other patients.

“I just want everyone to know that we are doing the best we can and we are taking care of the patients to the best of our ability, but we don’t have the ideal resources,” Williams said.

Mukherjee addressed the lack of bed availability.

“What we are seeing in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is critical illness,” Mukherjee said. “When patients come in with COVID, it’s not a short length of stay.”

Mukherjee described the typical four to five stages of progression with COVID patients.

“They start off feeling fairly well,” he said. “They are requiring significant amounts of oxygen and that just progresses. It can take weeks to months.”

He outlined the progression.

“If they get put on a ventilator, we are talking six weeks to eight weeks in the hospital and then transferred to facilities which might also be backed up, and we are talking about a bottleneck process essentially.”

Every one of his patients were unvaccinated.

“If you can get vaccinated, that is the biggest thing you can do to help the crisis we are in,” Mukherjee said. “When you get a vaccination, you can get a breakthrough COVID. I think that’s important for people to understand.”

But severe illness for someone who’s been vaccinated is very rare after they get COVID.

Williams added that the hospital in Fremont sees a variety of COVID patients, some of whom have been vaccinated. In those cases, some wonder why they got vaccinated.

She explains why.

“Because right now I’m sending you home from the emergency department,” Williams said. “You are going to go home and you will feel sick for a few days then you will feel better.”

Williams tells patients that if they hadn’t been vaccinated that instead of being able to leave the hospital, they’d have a higher risk of being in the hospital.

And maybe never going home.

“Most vaccinated patients are going home and many of the unvaccinated patients remain in the hospital,” she said.

Mukherjee also said during this point in the surge, most hospital patients are unvaccinated.

“We are having a crisis,” Mukherjee said. “We don’t have the beds to be able to take care of people with COVID. We don’t have the beds to take care of people who need care otherwise, who are sick with other things. If we don’t come together as a community, we will be dealing with this forever.”

Other specialists talked about the pandemics effect on pregnant women, babies and children.

Dr. Emily Patel, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Methodist Women’s Hospital, shared her deep concerns.

“We have the highest numbers of COVID-positive pregnant women that we have seen in the entire pandemic right now,” Patel said. “We are delivering moms prematurely because of severe COVID, worsening respiratory status and concern for fetal status. We have seen stillbirths.”

Patel referenced a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention publication that talks about the risk of stillbirth during the Delta variant.

“That risk went up four fold,” Patel said. “We, unfortunately, have seen that in our hospital and throughout the state. There have been maternal deaths because of this. We have seen increasing risk of illness related to the placenta.”

Patel talked about limited resources.

“We have to prioritize to the highest tier of patients in terms of the treatments that are available outpatient because of supply,” Patel said. “The best advice I can give and the best protection we can give for our pregnant women is vaccination.”

Dr. Matthew Gibson, a pediatrician at Methodist Physicians Clinic, spoke about the effect the pandemic has been having on children.

“This is by far the most number of COVID cases we have seen in pediatrics over the past two years,” Gibson said. “It’s definitely here. On Monday alone, 75% of the tests I ordered were positive. For one of my partners on Tuesday, it was 90%. These are just astronomically high positive percentages. Normally our COVID tests are a PCR and it takes about 20 minutes. We are on more than a 24-hour delay just because of the sheer volume of patients getting tested.

If anybody is concerned that it doesn’t affect kids, it absolutely does.”

Gibson shared other statistics.

“The Academy of Pediatrics just had some data that just in the first week of January alone, there were over half a million positive pediatric cases and those were just from people getting tested,” Gibson said.

Medical professionals expect kids to be sick in the winter.

“Unfortunately, every year flu goes around, RSV, there are always normal coughs, colds and sniffles,” Gibson said. “Those are still there, but they are getting absolutely trampled by the number of COVID cases.”

Gibson said most children handle COVID fairly well and don’t end up needing oxygen or needing to be hospitalized.

“But there are still a subset of children that do,” Gibson said. “The problem is just a problem of numbers. When you have this many kids getting infected, just like with the adults and the hospitals are getting full, the same thing is happening with pediatrics.”

As a pediatrician, Gibson knows the vaccine is safe and most kids handle it really well. Children ages 5 and older can be vaccinated now.

“The vaccine is safe,” Gibson said. “It’s effective. It’s fortunately widely available. I absolutely strongly encourage people to go get vaccinated. Even though there can be some breakthrough cases of Omicron with having been vaccinated, it keeps you typically having a shorter course, less symptoms, less contagious, and keeps you out of the hospital.”

Gibson shared his concerns. Pediatricians don’t know what the impact will be in the next few weeks and months for people who have late inflammatory reactions. There’s a concern about complications from COVID that could show up down the line.

“That’s what kind of makes me nervous,” Gibson said. “It’s not just sniffles and fevers. It might look like that right now and I hope that’s what it stays, but we know for some kids it’s going to be more than that.”

Mukherjee shared other thoughts.

“Being able to tell our stories is incredibly important, because there are a lot of people out there who don’t get to see this and don’t have a glimpse of what we are seeing so I can understand some of the difficulties people have realizing the gravity of this pandemic,” he said.

He shared a heartfelt thought and reiterated his plea.

“Sometimes, I wish I could show people what we are seeing through our eyes every day,” Mukherjee said. “I hope that people listen and seriously consider getting vaccinated, which is what you can do as an individual to help your community, your families and the healthcare in general because that is what we are struggling with. Those patients that are severely ill, in the ICUs, requiring high amounts of oxygen, are unvaccinated.”

