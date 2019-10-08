Metropolitan Community College and Facebook have partnered to offer an online digital marketing program, set to begin in January 2020. The nine-month certificate program is fully online with instructors that will provide guidance, grading and feedback.
The program consists of six modules that build essential skills businesses look for when hiring and promoting digital marketers, including content marketing strategy, analytics and performance optimization, social media and email marketing and search and display advertising. Upon completion, each student will receive a digital badge (a verifiable learning credential) and materials to create an e-portfolio that prospective and current employers can review.
For more information about the program, as well as scholarship and funding availability, visit mccneb.edu/wid, email corporatetraining@mccneb.edu or call 531-MCC-2418.