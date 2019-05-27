Metropolitan Community College has announced its partnership with the nonprofit No More Empty Pots to provide workforce training opportunities to individuals interested in culinary careers.
The 15-week, noncredit Culinary Workforce Training Program from No More Empty Pots will be taught by MCC culinary instructors and will provide skills training, work experience, career development and job support to prepare participants for entry-level jobs in the food and beverage industry.
Program participants may be eligible for the Community College Gap Assistance Program. Applications are currently being accepted until June 7 for cohort eight, which begins in July.
More information is available by calling 402-502-1642, emailing cwtp@nmepomaha.org or visiting nmepomaha.org/cwtp.