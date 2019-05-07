Metropolitan Community College’s Fremont Area Center, 835 N. Broad St., will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon June 8.
Visitors will be able to explore academic programs and scholarships, take a tour and learn more about First Year Experience and Continuing Education programming opportunities.
Academic programs that will be featured during the open house include: Cybersecurity, Emergency Medical Services, Fire Science, Health careers, Health Information Management Systems, Respiratory Therapy and the College’s new Toyota T-TEN certification program. Open house attendees may also enter for the chance to win prizes, including one free class (up to 4.5 credit hours).
To learn more, visit mccneb.edu/events or call 531-MCC-5231.