Metropolitan Community College to host virtual powwow Sept. 25
Metropolitan Community College to host virtual powwow Sept. 25

  • Updated
Metropolitan Community College will host the 30th annual Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, via Facebook and YouTube. The powwow celebrates Native American cultures with traditional dances, music, artistry and oral history.

This year’s theme is “Survivance.” The event is free and open to the public. At 1 p.m. on Sept. 25, attendees are asked to visit the powwow website at mccneb.edu/powwow to access the links for viewing.

This year’s master of ceremonies is Whitney Rencountre II, Hunkpati Dakota from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, with Ronnie Preston, San Carlos Apache, serving as arena director. Hinglu Hall, Ioway, Otoe, Kiowa, will serve as head man dancer while Julia Wolf, Omaha, will serve as head lady dancer. The event also features a princess contest, with Kari Hinman, Ponca, serving as head judge. Red Leaf Singers, from Two Strike, South Dakota, will be host northern drum while Young Bucks, Omaha, will serve as the host southern drum.

The 30th annual Fort Omaha Intertribal Powwow is made possible with the support of BNSF Railway Foundation, the Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Cultural Endowment and Whitmore Charitable Trust. For more information, visit mccneb.edu/powwow or email powwow@mccneb.edu.

