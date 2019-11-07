Registration is now open for Metropolitan Community College noncredit classes held at the Blair Public Library, 2233 Civic Drive. Available classes include something for everyone, from holiday cheer to drone flying. The five-course lineup is part of MCC Continuing Education programming for the winter quarter.
Area residents will have the opportunity to learn more about holiday customs in the History of Christmas Traditions, offered Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m. to noon. Instructor Jamie Nestroyl will teach students the origins behind many of the traditions and rituals performed this time of year.
You have free articles remaining.
Used in many professions and industries, drone flying is increasing in popularity. Instructor Delores Oham will take students through the design, construction and flying techniques of quadcopter drones in Game of Drones, offered on Saturdays, Feb. 8-22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The winter quarter lineup will also feature professional development classes and cross stich design. For a full listing of courses or to register, visit mccneb.edu/ce or call 531-MCC-2400.