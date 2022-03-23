Midland announces new VP of student affairs

Midland University announced Monday that Kristina Cammarano will become the new vice president for student affairs and chief diversity officer.

Jamie Simpson, the current vice president for student affairs, will be transitioning to chief academic officer.

“Sometimes, you feel like the universe conspires to put you in the right place, and this feels like the right opportunity for me,” Cammarano said. “I’m looking forward to interacting and meeting students, and working with the student affairs team on a shared vision going forward.”

Cammarano, originally from Stockton, California, received her bachelor’s of arts degree in psychology from the University of the Pacific. Later, Cammarano received her master’s of arts degree from the same school.

Cammarano worked for four years at the University of the Pacific before leaving for Nebraska. Cammarano spent nine years serving in roles at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Since 2017, Cammarano has served as assistant vice chancellor for student success at UNO. Cammarano oversaw the opening of UNO’s new Welcome Center along with overseeing the Academic and Career Development Center, fraternity and sorority life, student government and other various student organizations.

Cammarano also previously served as senior director for student success and director of the office of Student Life and Leadership Development at UNO.

“I believe my range of experience puts me in a unique position to empathize and listen. It’s important to listen and understand why things have existed the way they have. We want to build on the great work that has happened and work together on a vision for what will happen next,” Cammarano said.

Cammarano stated that her main focus on Midland will be working through student retention and getting students to believe and embrace their Midland experience.

“I did a lot of work through UNO on retention and giving students a sense of belonging, and that translates to any institution. We want students to not only embrace the main reason they came to Midland, but create multiple connection points along the way, so they have an even deeper sense of belonging,” she said.

Simpson has been at Midland for more than a decade, beginning her time as an adjunct instructor before becoming a full-time psychology professor in 2012. Simpson had previously served as dean of the Luther College of Arts and Sciences and dean of the college of health professions before taking over as vice president for student affairs in August 2021.

In late-January, it was announced Simpson would leave that role to pursue the role of chief academic officer after the current officer, Susan Kruml, announced her retirement.

“I can’t say enough about the mentor Susan has been for me and all that she has taught me about being a good leader. I’m fortunate to have had the opportunity to work closely with Susan and so many others on the academic team,” Simpson said.

Kruml had been a part of Midland since 2015, and has served in higher education for more than 25 years.

In November, Cammarano was recognized as the Outstanding Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs in the West by the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA).

Midland University President Jody Horner also echoed the experience Cammarano will bring to the university.

“Kristina brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in working with students in many different capacities,” Horner said. “We are confident she will create the best outcomes and experiences for our students on campus.”

