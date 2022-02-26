Midland band to perform with Omaha Symphonic Winds Sunday.

The Midland University Band and Omaha Symphonic Winds will be performing at the Kimmel Theater on the Midland campus on Sunday, according to a recent press release.

The Midland University Concert Band has been preparing a program that will include music from composers such as Percy Grainger, Rossano Galante, Randall Standridge and Jaime Texidor.

The Midland band includes 33 students who are musicians from a wide range of majors.

The Omaha Symphonic Winds is composed of adult musicians from the Omaha area who perform concerts of original band composition and orchestra transcriptions.

Midland students will perform on buckets and other street percussion devices and join the OSW for a piece by James Bonney, and it will feature Midland guitarist, Pablo Arza.

Jeremy Murman, band director at Archbishop Bergan High School, will be a guest conductor for a piece by John Philip Sousa.

The bands will also combine to perform a medley of music from “Star Wars” by composer John Williams.

Rex Barker, Director of Instrumental Music at Midland and Music Director for the Omaha Symphonic Winds, will serve as director.

Barker has 40 years of experience as a band director and an educator.

“This will be an exciting concert that covers a wide range of literature that the performers and the audience will enjoy,” Barker said in a statement. “These musicians are a joy to work with, and I believe it is rewarding for the college musicians to be inspired by the talented adult musicians who continue to make music throughout their entire life. The OSW musicians are encouraged to see the talent and interest of the next generation of musicians that enjoy the experiences that are offered through the band.”

The concert is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased at the Midland University Box Office or online at midlandu.booktix.com.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for students.

