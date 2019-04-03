In the midst of celebrating its century-long history in Fremont this year, Midland University also celebrated a step into the future with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.
After announcing its plans back in November, Midland officially broke ground on the new Miller Hall residence hall—which will replace the campus’ Men’s Memorial Hall—during a ceremony on Tuesday morning.
“We honor our past today, but at the same time we look boldy to our future and our vision to be relentlessly relevant. We believe that is how small colleges—like Midland—will survive and we are absolutely committed to staying relevant in today’s society,” Midland President Jody Horner told the crowd of community members at the groundbreaking ceremony. “That vision extends not only to our academic programs but to our living and learning spaces as well. This is what the new Miller Hall represents—a bold vison for our university’s future.”
The $10 million project was announced in November, and was spurred on in part by student feedback. The Men’s Memorial Hall was built in 1947 and its “shelf life was getting close to the end,” the school’s vice president of enrollment management and marketing Merritt Nelson told the Tribune in November.
“For the last several years, we started to hear from our students that it was time to start looking at replacing Men’s Hall,” he said at the time. “Trends have changed in higher ed residential living, and we need to stay with those trends and even be ahead of those trends a little bit.”
The hall will be named after class of 1952 grad James W. Miller and Donna Johanson Miller, who provided the university with a gift to help spur the project’s development.
“I can tell you that when President Horner and Jessica Janssen (Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Midland) made the offer to name the building my breath was taken away,” Dean Olson, nephew of James and Donna Miller, said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “It truly is a remarkable thing that the university has done to honor Jim and Donna. We are greatly honored and this really is a special day and a special place.”
Olson spoke on behalf of his aunt and uncle at the ceremony, providing insight into both of their lives and connection with Midland.
Donna and James both attended—what was at the time called Midland College—as students, before James taught as an adjunct professor after graduating from law school and returning to Fremont.
During that time, Donna taught at Clarkson Elementary School near campus which kept her connected with the school.
“Many Midland students did their student teaching in her classroom at Clarkson,” Olson said.
In 1962, tragedy struck the couple as a car accident ended James’ life and put Donna on a course towards her philanthropic effort to support Midland which culminated on Tuesday.
“They left fremont one evening to drive down to Omaha to visit (relatives) and they never made it,” Olson said. “Jim was completely blameless in that accident—and as often happens there was a cash settlement—and Donna invested that settlement’s proceeds wisely.”
Following the accident that took her husband, Donna continued to teach in Fremont until 1969 before moving to California to continue to teach elementary students in Oakland.
“Over a period of nealry sixty years she accumulated a very sizable estate, which she very generously gifted to Midland University,” Olson said. “I was pleased and proud to have the opportunity to participate in the transfer of that gift after she passed away in January of last year.”
The project to replace Men’s Memorial Hall with the new Miller Hall is also being supported by contributions from Dale and Fern Olson, Fremont Contract Carriers, Gene Steffy Auto Group, and Midland’s “With Purpose” capital campaign.
The project is part of Midland’s $50 million effort to invest in the “student experience” on campus.
Other investments have included a new common space on the first floor of the Olson Student Center, which was finished earlier this year; updates to dining spaces on campus; and additional academic programs.
Construction on the new Miller Hall is expected to be completed by Fall of 2020, according to Sara Robinson, Digital Communications Specialist for Midland University.
The new co-ed structure will feature suite-style living, student lounges, study rooms and laundry facilities on each floor.
The main floor will offer “modern kitchen facilities,” a floor-to-ceiling fireplace and an outdoor patio. The garden level will feature an expansive theater room and fitness center as well as academic resource utilization.
“This state of the art building really is designed not only to enhance the quality of life for our students, but the building itself was architecturally designed by our partners at Clark Enerson to encourage social engagement and the building of connections and the furthering of relationships among our students,” Horner said.