Midland cheer and dance teams heading to nationals

Dance team head coach Katie Speicher said this year has been quite a season for the team, as for the first time, it lost two of its regular-season competitions prior to the qualifiers.

“Leading up to this competition, there was a lot of stress and anxiety getting into this competition,” she said. “But we had a really amazing week of productive rehearsals and we went into the competition on Friday feeling super confident in the team and in the routine.”

Part of that anxiety also came from uncertainty, as two dancers were unsure if they would be able to dance or not due to injuries, Speicher said. Because of this, the team wasn’t able to have a solidified routine until Wednesday.

“We had just two days to really prepare, but we made a lot of changes to our choreography, some formation changes and we put some of our technical skills in better spots just so we could really maximize our score sheet, Speicher said. “So I think all of those things together, having a full team in, having the best choreography possible, all of those led to our success this weekend.”

The Midland dance team is the defending national champion, as it won last year, as well as 2017. This is its fourth appearance at the qualifiers.