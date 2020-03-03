Midland cheer and dance teams heading to nationals

Midland University’s competitive cheer and dance teams will head to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championship after winning regional qualifiers last weekend.
Both teams won first in the preliminary round and overall at the NAIA Northeast Qualifier in Sioux City, Iowa, last Friday and Saturday. The NAIA National Championship will take place March 13-14 in Davenport, Iowa.
Members of the teams were also honored as NAIA All-Americans Tuesday, including Alissa Fitzgerald, DeMarquez Frazier, Derrick Hobbs and Dario Ortiz for cheer and Skylar Brooks, Logan Deahn and Kaylee Meyer for dance. Taylor Kvittem and Julianne Lewis were honorable mentions for cheer and dance, respectively.
The Midland cheer team competed Friday, earning a score of 86.15 for the preliminary round and 84.55 for the final round, for a total score of 84.95, beating Doane University in second place at 68.85, as well as the defending national champion, Concordia University.
Cheer head coach Kayla Murray said she was excited about the win and was proud to be a Warrior.
“I’ve just seen them really buckle down, and they’ve been working really hard on their skills,” she said. “They truly want to be the best, and they just put in the extra work that is needed to make sure that they’ve had a successful season.”
Murray took the reigns after a coaching change last September, with Lexi Czaplewski on as assistant coach.
“There’s definitely been some struggles this year, but it’s been so cool to really see them evolve and just become the team that they are,” Murray said. “They have a good bond, and it’s been super fun to see that come to life.”
The cheer team has made it to qualifiers twice before, the last time being 2018. Murray said this year, she saw a high level of energy from the team.
“They were extremely hyped up and ready to go,” she said. “And then with their skill set, they have worked extremely hard to make their routine very challenging, and then also just clean and nice and tight and all put together.”
With multiple freshmen on the cheer team, Murray said nationals will be a first-time experience for many members.
“They’re really anxious but extremely excited to move forward,” she said. “But they definitely know that it’s going to take a lot of work, so there’s a lot of work that’s going to go into these next two weeks to prepare us for nationals and make sure everything’s ready to go.”
Midland’s dance team competed on Saturday, scoring 86.67 in the preliminary round and 86.27 in the final round, for a total score of 86.37.
Dance team head coach Katie Speicher said this year has been quite a season for the team, as for the first time, it lost two of its regular-season competitions prior to the qualifiers.
“Leading up to this competition, there was a lot of stress and anxiety getting into this competition,” she said. “But we had a really amazing week of productive rehearsals and we went into the competition on Friday feeling super confident in the team and in the routine.”
Part of that anxiety also came from uncertainty, as two dancers were unsure if they would be able to dance or not due to injuries, Speicher said. Because of this, the team wasn’t able to have a solidified routine until Wednesday.
“We had just two days to really prepare, but we made a lot of changes to our choreography, some formation changes and we put some of our technical skills in better spots just so we could really maximize our score sheet, Speicher said. “So I think all of those things together, having a full team in, having the best choreography possible, all of those led to our success this weekend.”
The Midland dance team is the defending national champion, as it won last year, as well as 2017. This is its fourth appearance at the qualifiers.
Speicher said she felt the team performed strongly together last weekend, giving a perfect combination of energy, execution and performance.
“It’s not just individual dancers that are performing well,” she said. “It really is a team effort, which is obvious when they perform to see that teamwork together.”
The dance team’s win gave it great momentum heading into nationals, Speicher said.
“We definitely have some things that we’re working on as we prep in the next week-and-a-half before we leave,” she said. “But the main thing is just keeping consistent, making sure we’re keeping the dancers healthy and improving on the little things that we can.”