Midland Cheer & Dance are heading to nationals.

Midland University achieved the top score at the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Cheer Championship and second highest score at the Dance Championship on Saturday at Doane University.

Midland will compete in both the Dance and Cheer National Championships in Ypsilanti, Michigan, March 11-12.

Kayla Rojas, Midland’s cheer head coach, expressed her joy with how the competition played out and what’s to come in the future.

“It feels absolutely great. It feels good to be on top and to solidify a spot at nationals. We didn’t have to wait on a selection committee to decide for us, we achieved that ourselves,” Rojas said.

Midland accumulated a large number of deductions in their prelim round at the competition, but came back swinging in the second act.

“Their first routine was getting their nerves out, it wasn’t the very best. Then, going into the finals, they put out a really good product. They listened to the judges’ critiques. I am super proud of both performances and how the team came together in the end,” Rojas said.

Rojas also discussed their practice routine, which has been going since October.

“I think they are ready to be done,” Rojas laughed, “but they are excited to finish it up and give it their all at nationals.”

Though a second-place upset for the team, Midland’s dance head coach Ashley Counterman talked about their triumphs during the competition and what nationals will look like for the team.

“It was very intense. From practice to the competition it was really intense. In our prelim, we had a lot of mistakes and adrenaline rushes. It was definitely not our best performance. We were a little disappointed in that,” Counterman said.

After falling behind dramatically in the prelims, Midland came back in an explosive manner and improved their score by a solid two points.

“We had a really good talk in between the prelims and the finals. We talked about why we are here and what we want at the end of the day. They went back out and gave one of the best final performances we have ever had,” Counterman said.

Midland secured a score of 83.74, falling underneath Morningside University’s score of 89.24, holding second place for the championship.

“The kids were definitely let down, but we are proud of what we put down on the floor. The team is hungry and eager to do amazing things at nationals,” Counterman said.

Midland’s dance team followed a similar regiment to that of cheer, practices starting in October all the way to the competition.

Counterman explained that ahead of the nationals, the dance team is focused on themselves and how to improve cohesion and critiques

“We are just focused on the journey of this. What it means to be good teammates. We have a lot of goals and most are on that team-aspect and how we can improve and be better than what we were,” Counterman said

