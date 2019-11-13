Elementary and middle school students can have the opportunity to dance with over 100 other children during a basketball halftime show after a clinic held by the Midland University Dance Team.
The dance team will be holding its “Shake It Up” Clinic for students in kindergarten to eighth grade on Dec. 14. After the clinic, held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., participants will dance at the halftime show for a Midland University varsity women’s basketball game.
The clinic, which gets anywhere from 120 to 180 kids participating, has a winter theme this year. As well as giving the kids a dance lesson, the event will also provide lunch, t-shirts and big bows for the girls and bandana for the boys.
“They each learn the portion of the routine, and then we have a few group sections together,” head dance coach Katie Speicher said. “So they get to learn material, perform with the university dance team, we get to play some fun games, teach them some dance technique and some cheers for throughout the game.”
Registration for the event will start at 10:30 a.m. in the Wilkert Event Center Lobby. The cost for the event is $35 and the registration deadline is Nov. 27.
Although the clinic will take late registrations, participants will not be guaranteed a t-shirt if they do so, Speicher said.
This is the ninth clinic held by the dance team. The team also holds a “Junior Warrior” Clinic in September for dancing during halftime at a football game.
The event will also act as a fundraiser for the dance team and some of its members’ trip to Los Angeles in April for Dance Excellence, an international dance festival.
Speicher said the clinic was started after the team realized that it had lots of opportunities to work with high school students and wanted something for the younger kids.
“There’s obviously a few studios in the area that can give classes and do recitals, but this is kind of a fun experience that kids won’t necessarily get unless they’re part of their schools’ dance team,” she said. “And even then, performing with 180 other kids is pretty unique, so we’re excited that we get to provide this opportunity.”
The clinic will divide into grades before working on the dance routine for the halftime show. Speicher said the students range from never having taken a class before to being ready to jump into the Midland program.
“So we’ll teach them specific dance moves and make sure that we incorporate that into the routine,” she said. “But if we see someone who has been training their whole life and loves to dance, we’ll try to highlight them in some way so that they can show off their skills as well.”
Speicher said with some of the older, more experienced kids taking part in the event, the clinic will provide lessons for more advanced types of leaps, turns and kids.
“But even the little kids, we teach them some pom techniques and tell them how to hold their poms correctly and they can do some cheers during the game,” she said. “So we try to make it not just a fun experience, but also an educational experience.”
During the first half of the basketball game, the students will do team cheers from the stands. Parents are allowed one free ticket to the game.
For many kids, the clinic is an opportunity to reunite with friends from other schools, Speicher said. With others, she said it’s let them come out of their shell, as some are nervous to leave their parents at registration.
“By the time the clinic happens and the performance happens, they’re out there shining and smiling out on the court,” Speicher said. “So I love seeing that transformation and seeing the kids find confidence in themselves through dance.”
Participants can sign up for the event on Midland’s website.