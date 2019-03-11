Midland University’s dance team capped off their 2019 season with another pair of strong performances at the NAIA Competitive Dance National Championship over the weekend in Davenport, Iowa. The Warriors were the top-ranked team after the opening round on Friday night and solidified their national title chances with a near-flawless routine on Saturday afternoon.
Midland edged out defending national champion and host school St. Ambrose University by less than a full point, 86.35 to 85.46, to win the team title for the second time in three years. The Warriors won the inaugural NAIA championship back in 2017.
“I am so unbelievably proud of this team for carrying on the Midland Dance legacy and winning our second NAIA National Championship,” head coach Katie Speicher said. “The dancers have had a winning mentality from the beginning of the season; they gave 100 percentat each practice, which was evident by how they performed on the floor.”
“Leading up to Nationals, we were focused, prepared, and consistent throughout all of our practices. Our goal as a team was, not only to take home the title, but to continue improving our score. From prelims to finals, the team scored higher in nearly every category on the score sheet between the three panel officials. It is an honor to coach this group of athletes, and winning the national championship was the icing on the cake to an already phenomenal season.”