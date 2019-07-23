Midland University and the First National Bank of Fremont will honor individuals and businesses who have made a significant impact on the community during the historic flooding this year as part of a Volleyball Invitational this August.
"There are so many people who have stepped up and made a difference during the flooding," Brenda Wilberding, Midland University Business Development Manager, said. "I know we will not be able to catch them all during this event, but this allows us to recognize some of them as a community."
To honor those who made an impact during flooding, a special tailgate will take place at 6 p.m. outside of the Wikert Event Center prior to the start of the Lady Warrior home game against Grandview University on Aug. 16 at 7 p.m.
"The Fremont community was devastated during the 2019 flooding,” Paul Giesselmann, Midland University Head Volleyball Coach, said. “The way everyone in this community pulled together to help their neighbor and community elicited a great sense of pride for all of us that live and work here. We hope the tailgate and volleyball match will give everyone a chance to come together to celebrate and tell stories of how people stepped up when our community needed it most.”
Military veteran Emery Johnson will also be recognized during the invitational that evening as a part of First National Bank's Salute a Veteran.
First National Bank will serve pulled pork sliders from local business partner, Huey’s Smokehouse Barbecue, to the first 400 guests in attendance at the tailgate event.