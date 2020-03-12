Midland football player ready for ice cream after two-week self-quarantine

Darlondo Hill is ready for some ice cream.
Hill, a sophomore defensive lineman at Midland University, was one of 65 students who volunteered during the Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA. A participant at the tournament was later diagnosed with the state’s first coronavirus case.
Those students were all asked to self-quarantine after the potential exposure to the virus was found. Hill is now entering the final two days of his 14-day quarantine, and he’s ready to finally leave his off-campus home in Fremont so he can get some Blue Bunny Pistachio Almond ice cream from Wal-Mart.
“Honestly, I just want to get out and get some ice cream,” he said. “I’m probably going to get out of Fremont for a little bit and see some friends just because I haven’t been out and about a lot.”
Hill said he and his teammates became aware of the situation a week after participating in the tournament. He said he was called to a mandatory meeting with Midland President Jody Horner regarding the tournament.
Hill knew someone else who wasn’t attending Midland who broke the news about the self quarantine.
“I was shocked,” he said. “You see it on social media or on the internet but it hits different when you’re personally impacted by it.”
Terra Uhing, executive director of the Three Rivers Public Health Departments, said they became aware of the situation Friday night and notified Special Olympics Nebraska the next morning to enforce self-quarantines until March 14.
“We have also worked with community partners that had staff at that event working in a support capacity to either help with reffing, coaching, something along those lines with the players that were actually on the court for 10 or more minutes,” she said.
Uhing said there are approximately 150 to 175 volunteers, staff and players who are in self-quarantine.
“That’s fluid and that changes, because we also have an online reporting survey where folks can go on and they can report,” she said. “Then we have to go back when we get that information in and cross-reference that back to the list that we have.”
Hill said players took the news differently. The support from donors, alumni and the Fremont community have been invaluable.
“I live off-campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” he said. “ It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
The school recently created a COVID-19 Response Fund for affected students. The fund will go towards purchasing gift cards, supplies and other needed items for the students.
“We want to make sure and show our support for those students who are self-quarantined while volunteering at the Special Olympics,” Horner said. “They were doing community service and we want to make sure the community supports them and brightens their day however they can.”
Hill said the biggest difference since being confined to his home is working out.
“Personally, I’m doing at-home workouts. That has been different,” he said. I have a patio, so I can go outside for a bit but that’s it. It’s different, but it’s not horrible since my house isn’t too small, but it’s different.”
Midland announced that it would be extending online classes through April 5 due to precautions set to mitigate and prevent the spread of the virus on campus. The school plans to resume in-class sessions on April 6.
As of now, no students have been diagnosed with the virus.
“I like the online classes. It’s nice not having to drive to school,” Hill said. “It’s nice that Midland already had a system in place.”
Hill said he’s been getting plenty of calls from parents and friends making sure he’s healthy. His mother works at Nebraska Medicine, so he said she’s given him plenty of tips about how to stay healthy.
“I was going to see if I could go to my home in Omaha, but my mom was like, ‘yeah you’re not coming.’ We didn’t want to risk anything,” he said.
Hill said everyone he’s been in contact who is in self-quarantine has remained upbeat. He likened the situation to any adversity he and his teammates faced on the football field.
“It’s like when we would have to battle through stuff,” he said. “You have to get through it the best you can, it’s nobody’s fault.”
Collin Spilinek contributed to the reporting of this story.