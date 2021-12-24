Midland graduate reunites with foster dog from FurEver Home in Germany

From the very first time he met Hank at FurEver Home, Marvin Kappes said he’s had to get used to his high energy.

“I remember I hated walking him because he was pulling like a tank,” he said. “But he was a super loving dog.”

After fostering Hank while attending Midland University, Kappes, originally from Germany, returned to his home country as the dog was finally adopted.

But after the family had to return Hank to the shelter, Kappes traveled more than 4,000 miles back to the United States to adopt him and bring him home earlier this month.

“It was a long and stressful trip for him, but he’s slowly settled down,” Kappes said.

Across the pond

Born and raised in the center of Germany near Frankfurt, Kappes knew he always wanted to adopt a furry friend of his own.

“My family had a dog my whole childhood, which made me a dog lover, and I wanted a dog as soon as I could afford it financially and timewise,” he said.

After his graduation from high school, Kappes began studying psychology in Germany before deciding to study abroad in the United States.

“I always graded the lowest in my English class, so I decided it would be best to go to the U.S.A. for a year to learn the language,” he said.

Having been involved in track and field from a young age, Kappes made the switch from decathlon to pole vault and received a sports scholarship.

In looking for where to continue his education, Kappes said he wanted to attend a university that was on the smaller side.

“Midland ended up being the best choice, so I came to Fremont,” he said. “Looking back, it was a good choice. I gained tons of experience and learned valuable life lessons.”

As he started school at Midland in the fall of 2020, Kuddes said the COVID-19 pandemic made it nearly impossible to practice after being off the track for almost four months, and he ended up leaving the sport.

At the same time, Kuddes saw a dog named Pink at the FurEver Home and approached the shelter about fostering her.

“They explained to me that they didn’t give away dogs to total strangers (especially to a household of four college students), which is awesome to see that they don’t toss around dogs to people they aren’t sure if they can take care of the dog,” he said.

To start fostering a dog, Kuddes got involved with the FurEver Home, which he called the “best thing” he did during his time in the country. He volunteered from Thursday to Sunday for the shelter.

For more than a year, Hank, a border collie mix, had been in and out of homes during his time with the FurEver Home.

“We try to get the majority of our animals out into foster care, as opposed to having them here in the shelter,” said Kelli Stuehmer, kennel manager and vet tech.

Meeting a new friend

Starting work at the FurEver Home in August 2020, Kappes’ first dog to walk was Hank. Walking into Hank’s room, he said his first reaction to the dog was: “Damn, he’s crazy.”

“He was jumping up and down the whole time and didn’t stop,” Kappes said. “And he didn’t jump a few inches; he almost hit the top of his 6-foot kennel with his head.”

Many other volunteers preferred not to walk Hank, as Kappes said he was a “puller.”

“He pulled so much and didn’t stop,” he said. “I remember getting asked multiple times if I wanted to walk him because he was just horrible to walk.”

After six weeks of volunteering, the shelter asked Kappes if he wanted to foster one of the dogs. Since Pink had left by that time, Executive Director Martha Bang asked him what he thought of Hank.

“Hank was just so much that I was not confident that I could handle him, but he was just so sweet that I thought, ‘Well, how hard can it be?’” he said. “And man, I was wrong.”

Although he watched hundreds of videos and probably read more about dogs than he studied for school, Kappes said Hank’s first two weeks at his house were “hell.”

“He was barking every night, pulling me the whole walk,” he said. “I believe he busted my lip at least five times with his head through his super high jumps.”

Kappes said Hank would also empty the trash can onto the floor and steal food whenever he got the chance.

“But on the other hand, he was just such a loving and sweet dog,” he said. “After the first two weeks, he got better and better and I really enjoyed having him around me.”

Until his graduation from May, Kappes fostered Hank at his house.

“I remember I was talking to my parents about it because there was no way I could return him to the shelter,” he said. “I was thinking about adopting him right away, but it’s a long trip and Germany is different with all the rules.”

A week before Kappes left the county, Hank was adopted by a family who decided to give him a home.

“Unfortunately, Hank and the resident dog didn’t really see eye-to-eye after a bit, and so Hank came back into the shelter,” Stuehmer said. “And so I talked to Marvin multiple times a week, so I had told him that Hank had unfortunately returned.”

After talking about the situation with Stuehmer and his parents, Kappes said his mother brought up the idea of getting Hank out of the country to Germany.

“I wanted to, but didn’t know where to stay, as finding an apartment that allows dogs is a challenge in Germany,” he said. “After Kelli told me that the family that returned him left a huge check to help get Hank over to Germany, I couldn’t let them down.”

Getting Hank home

Having only been on three flights in his life before coming to the United States, Kappes said the process of getting Hank home was a “pain” due to his inexperience with air travel and the pandemic.

“I wasn’t planning on flying over myself at first, so I was looking online for people who could book him on their ticket,” he said. “But during this time, it is super hard to find someone flying from Germany to the U.S. or the other way around, so that didn’t work.”

Kappes also tried contacting German shelters and a carrier company, but found no luck there.

“So I decided to take a week off and fly over to Fremont myself,” he said. “Luckily, the government opened borders on Nov. 8, otherwise it would not have been possible.”

Kappes’ next issue was the airline, as he said he was limited to Lufthans, as many had suspended pet traveling. He also had to fly in to Chicago, as Omaha is not an international airport.

“I spent hours in a queue to talk to support, but after over 20 hours over almost two weeks, I went directly to the airport, waiting in line for five more hours to book him onto my ticket,” Kappes said.

After getting his ticket and coordinating with Stuehmer to make sure Hank had all of his vaccinations and paperwork required to enter Germany, Kappes finally entered the United States.

Kappes received further help from Stacey Hevlin, Gigi Grabow Jensen and Kat White, who paid for a rental car that got him from Chicago to Fremont.

On the night of Dec. 5, Kappes finally made it to the FurEver Home, and to Hank.

“I wasn’t expecting him to go totally crazy and it took a while until he realized who I was, but it was awesome to have him back,” he said. “I’m pretty sure he knew that I came to get him.”

As he started packing everything for his return to Germany, Kappes said one dog started barking and woke the others up.

“While I kept packing stuff for the trip, all the dogs went back to sleep except Hank,” he said. “He was sitting there watching me the whole time.”

Reunited at last

Now in Germany, Kappes said Hank is currently staying with his parents. Although his current apartment doesn’t allow dogs, he said he’s planning on moving to a new home at the end of January 2022.

“Until then, I visit him every day,” Kappes said. “He is exploring the forest and loves it. He still gets scared of many things that he doesn’t know, like a dead tree stump, but he is making progress.”

With his strong love of Hank, along with his parents’, Kappes said he’s more than happy to have his best friend by his side.

“It was an awesome feeling to know that you make a difference in a dog’s life, and I suggest getting a shelter dog,” he said. “The kind of love you receive is a remarkable thing.”

Kappes said he was thankful for the FurEver Home, as well as everyone else who helped him along the way in getting Hank home.

“It’s refreshing for us being in rescue and animal control to see someone that loves an animal so much that they would fly halfway across the world to come get their dog,” Stuehmer said. “I think that’s an amazing thing for someone to do for the love of a dog.”

Throughout the months-long process, Kappes said there were many points where he contemplated starting the journey of getting Hank home.

“There were so many problems to solve, which was super frustrating at some points,” he said. “But as soon as we came home and could start to enjoy our time together, it was all worth it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0