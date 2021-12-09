Midland honors 16 students with Who's Who Award

Midland University honored 16 students as 2021-22 Who’s Who Award recipients during a ceremony Monday at the Olson Student Center.

The Who’s Who Award recognizes students for their academic achievement, service to their community, leadership in co-curricular activities, and potential for continued success beyond Midland University.

“They are nominated by faculty across campus for not just their grades, but their involvement,” said Communications Specialist at Midland Eric Taylor. “This process started in October with an email being sent out to the whole school asking for nominations.”

The selection process begins with students meeting academic standards.

“Once we have the list of students who meet that requirement, the faculty then nominates students who are leaders in and out of the classroom. Nominees then apply to us listing their internships and leadership positions,” said Jamie Simpson, vice president of student affairs at Midland.

Last year’s ceremony was a virtual event.

Although 16 students were chosen this year, Simpson said that the number can fluctuate.

“It’s about the selection process, so it’s completely possible for the number of students who receive the award to be higher or lower,” Simpson said.

The award itself does not bring financial incentive to students who receive it, like scholarships.

However Simpson said the award is useful for students once they graduate or are looking for internship opportunities.

“This is a recognized award. So students who receive it can list it on their resumes, showing that they are capable of leadership positions,” Simpson said.

Fremont area students who received the Who’s Who award at Midland University for the 2021-22 year are as follows:

Samantha Shepard, Fremont. Shepard’s major is in elementary education with minors in early childhood, English as a Second Language, and High Ability Learner. She is also earning a second degree in marketing.

Katlin Vampola, Fremont. Vampola lives with her husband and their daughter. Her major is elementary education with an endorsement in early childhood education.

Will Hastreiter, Elkhorn. Hastreiter is an arts management major with a focus in theater. He plans to be a graduate assistant for the arts program after graduation.

Marissa Napolitano, Mead. Napolitano is majoring in nursing and a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She plans to continue her education by attaining a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).

Other students who received the Who’s Who award at Midland University are: Madison Andersen, Morgan Donald and Caden White, Lincoln; Madison Eich, Papillion; Brea Lovitt, Beatrice; Katie Polodna and Casey Thompson, Omaha; Cailin Brashear, San Diego; Abigail Bruck, Harlan, Iowa; Peyton Garbers, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sidney Howard, Altoona, Kansas. Melissa Niles, Tucson, Arizona.

