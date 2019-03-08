Area high school students will have the opportunity to live a day in the life of a Midland University performing arts student during local university’s annual Future Arts Day in April.
The annual recruiting event is set for Friday, April 26 where prospective students will get to tour the campus, meet with faculty, eat at the dining hall and see a performance of “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” starring current Midland students.
“This is one of our main recruiting events for performing arts at Midland, so if they are interested in performing arts they can come and get that experience firsthand,” Kyle Thomas, assistant director of performing arts at Midland, said.
Future Arts Day is set to begin at 2 p.m. with participating students meeting at Kimmel Theatre on Midland’s campus.
Along with touring the campus, meeting directors and staff, visiting with an academic advisor and eating a free dinner in the Midland Dining Hall — participating juniors will also have the opportunity to receive a $4,000 campus visit grant through the experience.
“That’s not specific to just performing arts students. One of the things we do at Midland is that if seniors visit before Jan. 31 of their senior year — if they do a campus visit — they are eligible for a $4,000 grant,” Thomas said. “Basically, it’s an extra thousand dollars for each year they are here. It’s a pretty easy deal.”
During Future Arts Day, prospective students also can audition for various scholarships offered by Midland and will receive free tickets to the Midland performance of “Hunchback of Notre Dame.”
Students interested in participating in Future Arts Day can register for the event online at info.midlandu.edu/futureartsday. Walk-ups are also welcome to attend the event.
Students, who are unable to attend Future Arts Day, can still get the experience by scheduling an individual campus visit, Thomas said.