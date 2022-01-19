Midland hosts MLK event, remembers legacy

As Harkera Hardy talked, he was able to share how his own dreams have come true, while — at the same time — paying tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Hardy was the keynote speaker during an event honoring the civil rights activist at Midland University on Monday.

It was an event designed to combine elements of the Equity and Inclusion Summit and Mission Day.

And it was a time to celebrate the impact of student organizations on campus.

Those organizations include the Black Student Union, Hispanic Student Union, PRISM, and Global Warriors.

“We hope it jumpstarts more awareness of the different issues that we face every day,” said Megan Nielsen, dean of the Luther College of Arts and Sciences. “Some of these student organizations are still fairly new, and we want our students to become more aware of them.”

Hardy, a 2015 Midland graduate and YouTube personality, shared examples on how students can write their own stories on the road to success.

The speaker created a movement titled “Not Your Average Success Story.” He did so to give others a different idea of looking at success.

For the last four years, Hardy has traveled to different states, basically interviewing people.

“We would create a visually stimulating experience of a conversation with me and the guest,” Hardy said. “The basis of the conversation stems from what the other person had to overcome. Everyone is different, everyone is unique. Them speaking on what they had to overcome, that is another form of success.”

Much of what Hardy talked about involved dealing with the challenges of everyday life and learning to overcome adversity.

“Megan Nielsen wanted me to share my journey,” Hardy said. “It doesn’t necessarily align with racial injustices or anything like that, it was more of a keynote speaker who attended Midland University and is now doing great things right now in his personal life.”

Hardy said the event gave him a new perspective and allowed him to see a dream of his come true along with honoring King’s legacy.

“It gave me the opportunity to see a vision from years ago come to life,” Hardy said. “It was very cool to see all types of different people under one roof and on the same page. No one was judgmental. Everyone was interested. Everyone listened. You can find a difference in a situation and disagree but that day, everyone was on one page and it was beautiful.”

Hardy said he was very honored to speak on a day recognizing King.

“Everything he stood for and everything he fought for, it took time,” Hardy said. “It didn’t happen overnight.”

It became a full-circle moment for Hardy.

“Everything took time for him in his pursuit,” Hardy said. “It took time for me as well. My biggest takeaway was always believe in yourself and continue to stay persistent and consistent.”

During the event, the Midland Jazz Band performed. Renzellous Brown was the main singer.

“Two songs were spirituals or hymns from Martin Luther King’s most beloved hymns, a record that was recorded by Mahalia Jackson,” Brown said. “I just wanted to pay homage to her and to MLK in that way.”

Brown sought to tell others that King’s legacy is similar to many other revolutionaries of color who are trying their best to advocate for the less-fortunate.

“Those who have had to come through unimaginable odds due to the color of their skin, the sexual orientation they reside in, their gender expression,” Brown said. “King may have not gotten through those later avenues, but he’s an example of someone with conviction and courage to continue the good fight. My intention was the same being a person of color who is black and non-binary.”

Brown believes people came to the event to hear a story of perseverance and of how Martin Luther King was an example of how to be non-violent.

“It was more than that,” Brown said. “It was him having a conviction to say that what’s going on in America is not right and needs to change. It was a conversation with people in power that they need to start changing their methods on how they view people.”

Brown talked about King’s legacy and what it means for the world going forward.

“For this year in particular, having a celebration like one of Martin Luther King is an important reminder that the world is not completely void of discrimination and corruption when it comes to race, gender expression, sexual orientation, disability and all the ways people can be discriminated against,” Brown said.

Brown believes King serves as a reminder that the world must continue to progress and to continue to celebrate those differences.

“Black-Trans lives matter and always embrace the complexities that go on in your life because that’s what always makes your life a little bit more meaningful,” Brown said.

Brown shared other thoughts.

“I think a lot of things we hear about Martin Luther King and these civil rights leaders and protesters are a little bit not the most accurate just because people don’t want to paint a bad light on the society that they are living in,” Brown said. “It’s time to reconcile with that and say ‘We are not perfect’ but we are always aiming toward a more inclusive world.”

