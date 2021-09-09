 Skip to main content
Midland, Hy-Vee partner for free meal
Local News

Midland University and Hy-Vee will partner to honor local first responders, veterans, and active military members on Sept. 11.

Hy-Vee will offer a complimentary breakfast from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Fremont Hy-Vee location. Free tickets to the Midland University football game against Northwestern will be available to all local first responders. Kickoff is 1 p.m. at Heedum Field.

"Hy-Vee is an extraordinary partner of Midland University's and a great asset to the Fremont community,” said Brenda Wilberding, Midland University Business Development Manager in a release. “We are honored to be able to serve our local first responders with free admission to Saturday's game following Hy-Vee's free meal event recognizing 20 years since the happenings of 9/11. Midland University says thank you to all the first responders who are serving our community."

