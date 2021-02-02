Midland international students sharing experiences with Fremont High schoolers

In speaking to students at Fremont High School, Patricia Sulu said many Midland University international students had to get used to customs in the United States.
“You don’t get close to Americans, and if you don’t know them, if you’re just meeting them, don’t kiss them on the cheek,” she said. “And one of them said that’s still hard to do.”
For the last two weeks, seven of Midland’s university students have been talking to FHS students through Zoom about their experiences in their home country and in the U.S.
The students include Mario Bueso of Honduras, Christian Sanchez of Venezuela, Yamilie Lopez of Puerto Rico, Luis Vargas of Ecuador, Carlos Covo of Colombia, Matthew Ricci of Argentina and Victoria Cruz of Mexico.
The program started last semester as Midland Director of Student Development Sidney Hirsch wanted to provide more volunteer opportunities for students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I reached out to a lot of the nearby schools and said that we had these different opportunities if anybody were interested in students Zooming in and talking to their students, whether it be about career development or just college life,” she said. “And then for our large population of international students, they have so much to share about their home countries, what it’s like to move to the U.S. and go to a college in the U.S.”
Five of Midland’s international students first started talking to FHS students last semester. For this semester, Hirsch said all five chose to speak to classes again.
“And it’s nothing that we make them do; I offer it up as an opportunity if they’re interested,” she said. “So I think it just says a lot when they’re taking their time out of their day to do something like this.”
Sulu said she wanted students to talk to her Spanish classes, as there wasn’t much of an age difference between them. For example, Cruz, who spoke to Sulu’s class Monday, is 18 years old.
“Well, I’ve got kids in class that are 18,” she said. “So they listen to these kids who are their age, and they’re listening to the pride they have in their country and the problems they have.”
The Midland students send Sulu a PowerPoint of topics to present to the class about their life in their country. Additionally, the FHS students have questions on a worksheet to help facilitate a question-and-answer period afterward.
Some questions that students ask include words and phrases unique to the country, some of the country’s dress and dance traditions and what the COVID-19 pandemic is like there.
“So that was so good because that’s letting my kids know that this is outside of the U.S. and it’s super bad, and we have to keep this under control here,” Sulu said.
Sulu said students have also asked about the country’s politics, weather, food, school system, beliefs, as well as average income.
“Some of them were just so, so low,” Sulu said. “And so the kids kept saying, ‘How can you survive? How can you live on that?’”
With the talks, Sulu said they’ve emphasized the importance of not only learning another language, but learning the cultures of other countries, particularly if any of her students choose to live abroad.
“That’s why they kept asking, ‘What was the one thing that was the most different when you came here to the U.S.?’” she said. “And so I think that made an impact on them, because when they go to other countries, then they’re able to be more aware of things.”
For Midland’s students, Hirsch said the talks have been an awesome opportunity for them not only to give back to the community, but to show the pride they have for their home countries.
“I think just being able to see that people are interested in learning about their home countries and being able to share all of the things that they love has been a really cool experience for them,” she said. “They just seem so happy when they get to talk about their home countries, which I think is really cool, and I think they really enjoy just being able to give back in some way.”
Sulu said she appreciated the opportunity of having Midland reach out to FHS for the presentations.
“We have the greatest kids, and so I’m just so glad that we can share them with Midland University,” she said. “And now, Midland University is also sharing their kids with us, and I think it’s terrific.”