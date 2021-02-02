Midland international students sharing experiences with Fremont High schoolers

Sulu said students have also asked about the country’s politics, weather, food, school system, beliefs, as well as average income.

“Some of them were just so, so low,” Sulu said. “And so the kids kept saying, ‘How can you survive? How can you live on that?’”

With the talks, Sulu said they’ve emphasized the importance of not only learning another language, but learning the cultures of other countries, particularly if any of her students choose to live abroad.

“That’s why they kept asking, ‘What was the one thing that was the most different when you came here to the U.S.?’” she said. “And so I think that made an impact on them, because when they go to other countries, then they’re able to be more aware of things.”

For Midland’s students, Hirsch said the talks have been an awesome opportunity for them not only to give back to the community, but to show the pride they have for their home countries.