Midland University is offering a reimagined degree designed to help graduates be successful in various business and performing arts careers.
Newly established course offerings will include studies in entrepreneurship, non-profit law, arts technology and development and grant writing.
Arts management majors also will take performance-based classes to sharpen their artistic skills and will be encouraged to complete an internship in the career field they aspire to pursue, the university said in a prepared statement.
“The newly redesigned major combines business courses that students will use in their future careers with a large selection of arts classes that students can choose from to tailor the program to their interests,” Anne Sorensen-Wang, MU’s director of performing arts, told the Tribune. “We have current students studying arts management who are working with our Midland student advisers to transfer into this new program because they are excited about the changes. And it's been great to see the interest from prospective students as well.”
She noted other benefits.
“Pursuing an arts management major prepares individuals to explore their performance career interests while learning to manage arts organizations, companies and facilities,” Sorensen said. “Students who select this major are attractive to a wide range of businesses and offer the combination of creativity, collaboration and confidence that is cultivated by involvement in the arts, coupled with industry-specific business skills, which are highly marketable in a variety of industries.”
The revised curriculum supports the modern arts industry and can provide students with hands-on experiences to build in-demand skills.
It’s intended to produce graduates with a well-rounded, integrated skill set so they can be successful in a variety of business and performing arts careers.
Midland is a liberal arts college founded in 1883.