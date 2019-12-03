Anne Sorensen-Wang hopes area residents will attend an event that features holiday music, while benefiting a couple of good causes.
The public is invited to the “Colors of Christmas” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Wikert Event Center on the Midland University campus in Fremont.
This concert will feature the Midland University chorus, band, a Cappella choirs and dance.
Admission is free. A freewill donation will be accepted. The donations will support the LifeHouse in Fremont and the Midland Performing Arts Society.
“Colors of Christmas is a wonderful Midland tradition for the Performing Arts Department. We are able to feature many of our students from all areas of the department, and celebrate the holiday season with music and dance,” said Sorensen-Wang, MU director of performing arts.
Performing groups and just some of the selections include:
Midland University Choir — “Deck the Halls,” “Gloria,” “The First Noel,” “Hope for Resolution” and “Hark!”
Premier Dance Company — “White Winter Hymnal” and “Sleigh Bells Remix.”
Freshtones (singing group) — “See, Amid the Winter’s Snow.”
Midland University Barbershop — “Carol of the Bells of Notre Dame.”
Midland University Band — “ ’Twas the Night Before Christmas” and “A Most Wonderful Christmas” and “Deck Them Halls,” percussion ensemble.
Clef Dwellers (singing group) — “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home).”
Combined ensembles — “A Christmas Festival.”