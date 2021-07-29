Midland releases COVID-19 statement

On Wednesday, Midland University released a statement about vaccinations, masks and the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university said it’s working with Three Rivers Health Department and following recommendations of local health officials.
“At this time, Midland University is encouraging students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, but is not requiring any COVID-19 vaccinations,” the statement said.
Students, faculty, and staff who are not vaccinated will be encouraged to wear a mask, but masks will not be required.
“Midland University understands this is a fluid situation and will continue working with local health departments to help ensure a safe environment,” statement added.
The first day of classes at Midland will be Monday, Aug. 30.
