Midland University is partnering with Striv to offer $2,000,000 in Striv Scholarships for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Midland University said in a press release that it sees the creative, skilled, and committed students at Striv schools as fitting for Midland’s quality programs and culture, and as an investment in the future of Nebraska.
Striv serves schools and their communities with a media platform that includes live streaming for school events. Students learn and use various media, including live streaming, photography, videos, social media, blogs, and other communication forms in sharing a school’s story and building its community.
You have free articles remaining.
“This partnership is a great example of two organizations representing different industries coming together for a common purpose. Striv and Midland University are partnering to create opportunities for high school students to attend college at an affordable price while allowing them to continue their passions and earn their degree,” said Merritt Nelson, Vice President of Enrollment Management & Marketing at Midland in a release.
The scholarships will be $20,000 renewable scholarships to Midland University for a total value of $80,000 per scholarship. Twenty-five scholarships will be offered for the 2020-21 academic year.
“We are so glad to be able to provide this opportunity for our Striv school students,” says Taylor Siebert, Striv’s CEO. “Midland’s programs and campus have impressed us and will be a special place for Striv school students taking college as their next step. This scholarship, along with Midland’s four-year graduation guarantee, makes it an incomparable financial decision. We are really excited about this opportunity and the impact it will have on students across the state of Nebraska.”