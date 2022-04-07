Midland students raise funds for effort to feed Ukrainians

Midland University arts students helped raise $6,000 to aid displaced Ukrainian families following the Russian invasion of their country.

Cast and crew members of the production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” collected donations after their performances in late March.

Funds are being donated to World Central Kitchen, an organization that is working to feed Ukrainian families along the Polish border.

The students’ efforts won’t only help Ukrainians overseas, but deeply touched a Ukrainian foreign exchange student who attended a performance.

Lee Meyer, MU adjunct professor of theater, told the Fremont Tribune that she’s met Chef Jose Andres, who founded WCK, a nonprofit that provides meals in the wake of disasters.

“Three years ago when we had the flood, he came to Fremont and brought his company and I actually worked with him, making food to give to people. I made sandwiches,” Meyer said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and bombings and atrocities have followed.

At this point, the United Nations estimates that more than 10 million people are thought to have fled their homes in Ukraine due to the invasion.

Besides the estimated 4.2 million refugees who’ve fled to neighboring countries, another 6.5 million are thought to be displaced inside the war-torn country.

Midland students had begun working on their production when they learned about the invasion.

“During one of our rehearsals, Brendan Westlake (who portrayed Otto Frank) informed the cast and crew that Russia had just invaded Ukraine,” Meyer said in an MU press release. “You could tell right away the students were deeply affected. I think the play became very personal after that.”

“The Diary of Anne Franke” is the story of a young girl and her family who go into hiding for two years during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands during World War II.

The family later was discovered. Anne and her sister, Margot, died in a concentration camp during the Holocaust. Only her father, Otto, survived.

“This is probably the most important show Midland is doing this year, for the story it’s keeping alive — just to keep that history in mind,” Westlake told the Tribune.

Westlake said news of Russia’s invasion felt like history was repeating itself.

“We were working on this show about a European conflict, and then we all realized it was happening again,” Westlake said in the release. “I think the realization was overwhelming.”

Meyer said she knew students were thinking about the Ukrainian refugees and immediately thought of WCK.

Knowing WCK was on the Polish border helping the people of Ukraine, Meyer and students came up with the idea of taking a collection after each performance to send to WCK.

Westlake said the emotion of the performance was only topped by the emotional support given by the audience afterward.

“As sad as the show itself is, seeing people’s generosity after the show was the part that always got us,” he said. “You saw all this raw emotion when the audience realized they could do something to help.”

Meyer said the impact the cast and crew made hit home following one of the performances when a man in the audience introduced a foreign exchange student from Ukraine who was staying with his family.

“This student was just sobbing, and she couldn’t even speak,” Meyer said. “We know this is just a drop in the bucket, but I know the WCK will use it to feed as many people as they can. I think this experience brought our entire cast and crew closer together. We became a real family while helping others.”

