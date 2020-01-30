Midland swimming head coach Ryan Bubb is looking for volunteers to help time events for the inaugural Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Swimming Championships from Feb. 6-8 at the Dillon Family Aquatics Center in Fremont.
“The high school has come through big time and will be helping with timers for Thursday and Friday, so the big area of need is Saturday,” Bubb said.
This is the first year men’s and women’s swimming has been introduced as a championship sport within the conference, providing Bubb and his swimming program with a unique opportunity.
“It’s a unique situation for a lot of different reasons, this is the first time a three-day championship format has been held in Fremont, and as far as I’m aware the first collegiate championship held in state in at least a decade,” he said. “This is also the first year the conference has existed as well. Just really proud that this has all come to fruition.”
Bubb said the program has typically looked for volunteers to help out during the team’s home meets during the season. He said both the community and Midland University have done a great job providing help for the meets.
There’s no cap for volunteers currently, Bubb said. He needs around 25 timers per session, meaning a lot of volunteer turnout is needed for the event.
“We’ll have training for them; It’ll be pretty straightforward,” he said. “Anyone can really do it. All of it will be explained by referees before event and they get a free T-shirt.”
Bubb said he would love to see a large turnout for the event.
“This is going to be a once-in-a-lifetime event to see something like this bloom,” he said. “We did a lot of work to get this here.”