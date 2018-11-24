This coming January Midland University will host an event being dubbed “Life as a Warrior” which will give attendees a unique and fun look into a day in the life of current students.
Life as a Warrior is set for January 12 at 5 p.m. at the Wikert Event Center on Midland University’s campus, and along with providing attendees a unique “experiential event” will also include a keynote address from Nebraska legend Tom Osborne.
“We’re very excited that Coach Osborne has agreed to be our keynote speaker for the evening,” Midland Vice President of Development Jessica Janssen said. “Through his legacy with the Huskers as a coach and athletic director, and his philanthropic work with TeamMates Mentoring Program, Osborne has exemplified a passion for helping young people find purpose and reach their full potential.”
While the chance to hear from Osborne will be sure to draw many to the event, Janssen says the real main attraction is a variety of activities designed to make the night an “experiential event” for all attendees.
“Guests will be invited to participate in a variety of activities during the opening reception of the event—a take on the board game The Game of Life,” she said.
Guests will receive a persona of a student as they arrive for check-in and will travel throughout the evening sharing in simulated experiences much like those of undergraduate students at Midland, Janssen says.
“For example, guests who are ‘business students’ may find themselves in the small business escape room where they will work together to find clues to solve a business puzzle,” she added. “Other ‘nursing students’ may take part in a simulated experience with Hal—one of the high fidelity manikins from the Nursing Simulation Lab at Methodist Fremont Health.”
Guests will also receive “Life Cards” that will be distributed throughout the evening that address some of the challenges and opportunities of today’s students.
“I don’t want to give away too many of the details here, but let me just say that those who join us for this event will have an incredible amount of fun and will leave knowing more about the lives of the students at Midland University,” Janssen said.
Along with the event commemorating Midland’s 100 years in Fremont, it will also serve as the formal public launch of the university’s “With Purpose” campaign.
“The purpose of this comprehensive campaign is to engage friends, alumni, and community while also raising funds for sustainability support, scholarships, key capital and programmatic investments,” Janssen said.
The campaign is the largest in Midland’s history coming in at $50 million.
“We look forward to sharing key milestones that have been met, celebrating those who have come alongside us for this campaign, and introducing future investments on the horizon for Midland University at this event,” Janssen said.
The event will also feature a presentation by Midland University President Jody Horner as well as a silent online auction which will be open to guests and the general public. Funds raised at the event will support scholarships for students at Midland.
“We invite those who are not able to join us at the event to bid on items through the online silent auction, which will open December 17,” Janssen said.
The event is open to the public and registration can be made online at www.midlandu.edu/life-as-a-warrior. The cost to attend is $125 per person and $1,000 for a table of eight.
The presenting sponsor of Life as a Warrior is First State Bank & Trust.
Other event sponsors currently include INSPRO, Fremont Electric, Sid Dillon Dealerships, Kaup Produce, Yost, Schafersman, Lamme, Hillis, Mitchell& Schultz, PC, Taylor & Martin, Sirius Computer Solutions, Dillon Brothers Harley-Davidson, and Pinnacle Bank.