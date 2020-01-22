A former special agent will speak next week at Midland University to raise awareness on human trafficking.
Anna Brewer will speak from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Private Dining Room 1 of the Midland Dining Hall. The talk is sponsored by the Midland University Criminal Justice Club.
Brewer was employed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for 24 years. She established several task forces to combat child sex trafficking in Omaha and Reno, Nevada.
Currently, Brewer is a human trafficking training consultant wit the Women’s Fund of Omaha. She has trained more than 28,000 people throughout her career and has received national recognition, as well as the state of Nebraska.
Sidney Hirsch, director of student development and Warrior Skills, said Brewer has not only spoken at Midland in 2016, but has also taught a class at the university in the past.
“Anna will be talking about what she has experienced being a former FBI agent and what she’s doing now with her job,” she said. “It’s really to bring awareness to the fact that it is going on and sometimes we don’t think it’s happening where we live.”
Hirsch said Midland tries to bring in guest speakers to talk about a variety of topics that students may not hear about in their classes. These topics have ranged from overcoming adversity to preparing for a career.
“We just try to do a wide range of guest speakers, and since it is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, we thought it would be cool to bring in a guest speaker that can talk about that,” she said. “So we try to do it based off of different things going on nationally, too.”
With Brewer, Hirsch said her years of experience made her the perfect fit to discuss the topic of human trafficking with the school.
“I think if anyone wants to even know anything more about the subject, Anna’s the perfect person to learn it from,” she said. She’s very knowledgeable, so everyone that is going to go it is going to leave learning something.”
Attendees can RSVP by emailing Hirsch at warriorskills@midlandu.edu.