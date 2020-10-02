Midland to stage classic play "Picnic"

And Flo has two daughters — the beautiful Madge, who is 18 years old—and her 14-year-old sister, Millie, who’s kind of a tomboy.

Madge already has a very nice, high society boyfriend, who’s the cream of the crop in every way.

But Madge is falling in love with Hal.

“The play has several layers and we see it through the eyes of different generations,” Meyer said.

These generations include older adults, young lovers and even middle school-age kids.

“It’s a very, very well-written play and the students have really dug deep to give a wonderful emotional, heartfelt production of this,” Meyer said. “I think if people come, they’ll really feel what the actors feel and what the writer intended.”

Hastreiter, who plays Hal, can identify a little bit with his character.

“I have floated throughout the years from college to college and different friend groups, trying to find what major would be best for me—and also knowing what true love really is and having experienced that in my own life,” said Hastreiter, a junior at MU.

Hastreiter appreciates his character in the show.