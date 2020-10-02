Midland to stage classic play "Picnic"

Will Hastreiter knows what it’s like to have to find one’s way in life.
So the Midland University student can relate to a character he portrays in the MU production of “Picnic.”
The public is invited to the performances of the classic William Inge play at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8, 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 11 in Kimmel Theatre. The theater is in the Swanson Hall of Science on the MU campus. Tickets range in cost from $8 to $10 and are available at www.midlandu.ed/tickets or by calling 402-941-6399.
“Picnic” premiered in 1953 on Broadway and won several Tony Awards, said Lee Meyer, MU adjunct professor of theatre and the show’s director.
Meyer said the play later was made into a movie, which won two Academy Awards. A television version of the show garnered Emmy Awards.
Inge won a Pulitzer Prize for the play.
“Picnic” takes place in a small Kansas town on Labor Day. In this community, a woman named, Flo, takes in boarders. Another woman, Mrs. Potts, takes in a young, rough-around-the-edges man, called Hal Carter.
The charismatic and good-looking young man will upset the entire town.
All the women, except Flo, like him.
“Flo sees him for what he is,” Meyer said. “He’s been in trouble and kicked out of college and can’t keep a job. He is good at heart, but not what any mother would want her daughter to marry.”
And Flo has two daughters — the beautiful Madge, who is 18 years old—and her 14-year-old sister, Millie, who’s kind of a tomboy.
Madge already has a very nice, high society boyfriend, who’s the cream of the crop in every way.
But Madge is falling in love with Hal.
“The play has several layers and we see it through the eyes of different generations,” Meyer said.
These generations include older adults, young lovers and even middle school-age kids.
“It’s a very, very well-written play and the students have really dug deep to give a wonderful emotional, heartfelt production of this,” Meyer said. “I think if people come, they’ll really feel what the actors feel and what the writer intended.”
Hastreiter, who plays Hal, can identify a little bit with his character.
“I have floated throughout the years from college to college and different friend groups, trying to find what major would be best for me—and also knowing what true love really is and having experienced that in my own life,” said Hastreiter, a junior at MU.
Hastreiter appreciates his character in the show.
“I really like how he tries to find himself throughout the show and the route he takes to get there,” Hastreiter said.
Hastreiter appreciates other aspects of the production.
“I like the size of the cast and how well we work together and also how the story tells of people finding who they need to find and where they need to be,” Hastreiter said.
“Picnic” is one of the first live productions to take place in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are keeping everybody safe,” Meyer said.
Audiences will consist of just a few more than 70 people per performance so guests are encouraged to make sure to get their tickets ahead of time.
Social distancing will take place throughout the auditorium and everyone will be asked to wear a mask through the entire show.
Cast members will wear clear masks on stage.
“We want to do the production and we want to do it well, but at the same time we want to make sure that everybody stays safe,” Meyer said.
More information about upcoming performances and activities and livestreaming options is available at https://www.midlandperformingarts.org/events
