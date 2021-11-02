Midland to stage 'White Christmas'

When they were little girls, Madi Becker and her sister, Kedzie, would sing during the car ride home from their Grandma Judy’s house.

Grandma would play a CD in her car and the girls, then 6 and 8, would sing a couple of songs, including “Sisters” from the musical “White Christmas.”

Years later, Madi Becker is playing the fun-loving character, Judy Haynes, in Midland University’s production of this classic holiday movie.

Show times for “White Christmas” are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11, 12 and 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in Kimmel Theatre in the Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland campus.

Cost is $15 for adults, $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members.

Tickets are available by calling or visiting the box office at 402-941-6399 between noon and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Kimmel Theatre. Tickets are selling quickly.

Veterans, who come to the Nov. 11 (Veteran’s Day) performance, are encouraged to let the box office know and their ticket will be complimentary for that night’s show.

Some “White Christmas” cast members also will sing selections during the Fremont Opera House noon luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 541 N. Broad St., in Fremont.

Doors open at 11:45 a.m. The cost is $15 per person. Space is limited and reservations are required. RSVP by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.org or calling 402-720-2332.

“White Christmas” is the Irving Berlin musical about two World War II veterans, who’ve become the biggest song and dance team in the United States.

The men end up in a small Vermont inn, owned by their former general. They take the opportunity to help the inn, which is in financial trouble, and meet two singing sisters in the process.

“White Christmas” is the well-known holiday movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen and Rosemary Clooney.

“It’s a very traditional, old-style musical,” said Dan Hays, MU director of theater.

The story has the classic plot of boy meets girl and falls in love with her, then loses her, but things end happily later.

“This is a Christmas musical, so there’s lots of that good feeling you get from Christmas, but it’s also great, because it honors our military,” Hays said.

The stage production includes more Berlin tunes than the movie. It features some of Berlin’s biggest hits such as “Blue Skies” and “I Love a Piano.”

For Becker, the MU production and the song, “Sisters,” has special meaning.

“It brings back a lot of fond memories and my sister will be coming to the show, too,” said Becker, a senior from Elkhorn. “Still to this day, we sing that song.”

Cayenne Johnson, a junior from Lake Orion, Mich., plays Judy’s older sister, Betty.

Johnson also has a connection to this musical.

She performed the “Sisters” number for her senior showcase (a variety show featuring seniors). She sang with her younger sister, Ginger.

“We performed it because my grandmother (Marian Johnson) performed it for her senior showcase,” Cayenne said. “My grandmother used to sing it with her sister back in high school. It’s like a family song.”

Johnson said she’s watched “White Christmas” since she was a little child.

“It’s like our Christmas movie — that and ‘Elf,’” she said.

While Becker enjoys the role of Judy (portrayed in the movie by actress Vera-Ellen), Johnson also relishes her role as Betty.

“I’ve always super admired Betty’s character in the movie, which is played by Rosemary Clooney,” Johnson said. “I’ve always respected her as an actress and so to be playing a role that she’s iconic for is really cool. I feel very honored.”

Will Hastreiter plays the iconic Bing Crosby role of Bob Wallace, a 35-year-old veteran and former captain.

“He’s very stubborn,” said Hastreiter, a senior from Elkhorn. “He has his soft moments for sure, but he’s definitely reserved and shy, especially when it comes to females and dating.”

Hastreiter relates to his character in a humble way.

“Deep down he wants to love and he’s very awkward about it and that is Will Hastreiter,” he said, smiling.

Austin Gabler, a junior from Victorville, Calif., portrays a very different character.

Gabler has the role of former Army private Phil Davis, played by actor/comedian Danny Kaye in the movie.

Unlike his more reserved best friend, Davis is a funny, charming, quick-witted guy.

“He’s definitely a ladies man, more of a player, very confident in himself and self-assured,” Gabler said.

Gabler’s appreciates his character’s self-confidence.

“That, in turn, is helping me bring out more of my confidence – believing in yourself, trusting your talents. I kind of learned that in him and it also brought it out in me,” Gabler said.

Jenna Schroeder’s character – Martha Watson – is the bold innkeeper and former general’s right-hand staffer.

“She cares, but she’s not sentimental,” Schroeder said. “She’s brassy and she meddles a lot.”

This character has been a stretch for the senior from Holdrege.

“I’ve never played a comedic character so this has been a huge challenge for me,” Schroeder said. “I don’t have as many songs or lines as I’ve had in other roles, but this feels like more of a challenge for me, because I have had to take on a character that’s so different from anything I’ve ever done.”

Schroeder’s previously had lead roles in “Bright Star” and “Picnic,” which were more dramatic and serious.

Martha is a more light-hearted character.

“I think the audience will laugh, not because she’s making funny jokes, but because of how over-the-top she is,” Schroeder said.

Hays added: “She says out loud the things we all think.”

Students encourage the public to attend the show.

“I think people will be ready to see something cheerful,” Hastreiter said. “It’s been two years since we’ve had something bright and, in a sense, we’re ready for a Christmas show to happen and put people in that mindset.”

Gabler stressed the show’s family oriented aspect.

“I think, for many people, Christmas is the time when we come together,” Gabler said. “I feel coming together to see a show is one of the best things you can do as a family, especially a show about Christmas.”

Johnson appreciates the show’s light-heartedness.

“It’s totally a classic musical,” Johnson said. “The musical numbers are so exciting and the characters are fun.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.