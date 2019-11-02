A new partnership between Midland University and a high school sports livestreaming company will bring real-world opportunities for high school students around the state.
Midland will partner with Striv starting in the 2020-2021 academic year. Striv offers talent development opportunities for high school students interested in business and marketing, which Midland will assist with.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to partner with reputable organizations in industries where our students when they leave Midland are going out into the world,” said Merritt Nelson, vice president of enrollment management and marketing at Midland. “So Striv’s mission and their focus on education really matched with what we do here at Midland, and that’s why it was a perfect opportunity for us to come together and work as a unit to accomplish.”
Nelson said the partnership first started last year at state basketball after he met with Striv CEO Taylor Siebert. Both Midland and Striv are partners with the Nebraska School Activities Association.
“Their team actually drove to Fremont this last fall and we talked about some blue sky ideas,” Nelson said. “And we got on a whiteboard and we just started creating some opportunities and brainstorming a little bit and talked about how we could both help each other accomplish our missions.”
Striv, which is based out of Henderson, offers livestreaming services for high schools sports in more than 100 schools across the state, including Arlington and North Bend Central high schools. Although there is no Striv program in any Fremont schools, Nelson said he sees the schools joining soon.
After a school joins the Striv program, the company offers workshops and professional growth opportunities for the students through StrivU.
As part of the partnership, Midland will take part in the workshops that StrivU will hold for students in Nebraska.
“We’ll to the workshops and talk about the trajectory of where marketing and business is going in the world from our experts,” Nelson said. “We’ll provide a lot of the education through StrivU, and I would say that’s the No. 1 thing that we provide.”
Midland and Striv will also provide $2 million in 25 different Striv scholarships next school year.
“They’ll have to apply for those and there’s a selection process and criteria they have to meet,” Nelson said. “But in regard to the workshops and the professional development, that’s for any student that is interested in a Striv school.”
Nelson said the contract between Midland Striv is a yearly contract that the university plans on renewing.
“It’s an annual rolling contract, so we plan on being with them for the long haul, and they plan on being with us for the long haul,” he said.
With this new partnership, Nelson said he believes Midland can get quality high school students across the state who have an interest in business and marketing.
“We can then take the education and the background that they have received through Striv while in high school and build upon that and enhance that through our marketing and business departments here at Midland, and then send them out into the world to be successful,” he said. “So our hope is to take what Striv has started and to help complete that as they build their resumes and as they become marketable to different industries upon graduation.”
Midland is currently Striv’s only partner that is a college or university, which made the partnership an exciting prospect, Nelson said.
“To know that they felt like what we were doing here at Midland in our school of business, that really reassured for us that we have a very reputable school,” he said. “And we’re really excited that they felt that way, too.”