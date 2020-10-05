 Skip to main content
Midland University announces Giving Days campaign
Midland University announces Giving Days campaign

Midland University

Midland University will host its first ever Giving Days campaign from Oct. 8-11. 

The event, which coincides with the university's Homecoming festivities, is centered around a digital campaign aimed at engaging alumni, supporters, and friends while inviting individuals to make donations to the university. 

The donations will go toward supporting scholarships for current and future Midland students and can be directed in five different areas, including academic, athletic, and performing arts scholarships. 

Individuals may also make donations geared toward student affairs or areas of greatest need. 

“We’re excited to launch our inaugural Giving Days event at Midland University," Jessica Janssen Wolford, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, said. "We truly believe that gifts of any size make a difference in supporting our students’ ability to persist to graduation, and this event is a way for anyone to be a part of making a big impact on our students’ success." 

Giving Day campaign donations may either be made online by visiting givingday.midlandu.edu or by submitting a check. 

