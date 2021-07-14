Midland University announces new vice president of Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness

Midland University announced Jamie Simpson as the new vice president for Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness on Wednesday, according to a university press release.
Simpson will replace Lawrence Chatters, who served in the role as vice president for Student Affairs since January 2019. She also will oversee Performing and Fine Arts at the university.
Simpson previously served as the dean of the College of Health Professionals and associate vice president of Institutional Effectiveness at Midland University. Prior to that role, Simpson served as the dean of the Luther College of Arts and Sciences for five years.
She began her career at Midland University in 2010 as an adjunct professor before becoming a full-time psychology professor in 2012.
“I believe we provide a strong academic experience at Midland University, but I also know we provide great residential and co-curricular experiences,” Simpson said. “I think this presents a great opportunity to merge multiple student experiences into one cohesive experience, and I’m excited to provide students with additional opportunities to help them learn and grow.”
Midland University President Jody Horner pointed to Simpson’s prior experience at Midland, saying it will ensure a smooth transition into her new role.
“We are excited to have Dr. Simpson as our new vice president for Student Affairs,” Horner said. “Dr. Simpson has a vast array of experience and knowledge of Midland University, and our students. She will be an outstanding fit for this position.”
Simpson is a Grand Island native and earned her undergraduate, masters, and doctorate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
“The Student Affairs team is doing incredible work, and I want to provide them the support to continue doing those things well,” Simpson said. “We have so many great opportunities to support our students and make sure they have an awesome experience.”