Midland University announces new vice president of Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness

Midland University announced Jamie Simpson as the new vice president for Student Affairs and Institutional Effectiveness on Wednesday, according to a university press release.

Simpson will replace Lawrence Chatters, who served in the role as vice president for Student Affairs since January 2019. She also will oversee Performing and Fine Arts at the university.

Simpson previously served as the dean of the College of Health Professionals and associate vice president of Institutional Effectiveness at Midland University. Prior to that role, Simpson served as the dean of the Luther College of Arts and Sciences for five years.

She began her career at Midland University in 2010 as an adjunct professor before becoming a full-time psychology professor in 2012.

“I believe we provide a strong academic experience at Midland University, but I also know we provide great residential and co-curricular experiences,” Simpson said. “I think this presents a great opportunity to merge multiple student experiences into one cohesive experience, and I’m excited to provide students with additional opportunities to help them learn and grow.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}