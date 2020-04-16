Midland University consolidates student population during COVID-19 pandemic

Midland University has consolidated the majority of its on-campus student population as students return home for the remainder of the semester due to COVID-19.
The university closed its doors for the remainder of the semester on March 17 in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. Prior to the school’s decision to cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the semester, 65 Midland students were placed in a week-long quarantine after volunteering at a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA.
One of the tournament’s participants, a 36-year-old Omaha woman, was later diagnosed as the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.
A significant amount of students decided to return home temporarily following the school’s initial decision to transition to online classes through March 15, according to Vice President for Student Affairs Lawrence Chatters.
“Some of them just left their stuff because they planned on coming back,” he said.
As time went on and other campuses made the decision to close for the remainder of the semester, Chatters said Midland made the decision to begin encouraging students to return home permanently.
Now, about 38 students currently remain on Midland’s campus. Those students applied for a waiver to remain on campus. Chatters said many of those students still at Midland are out-of-state students whose homes are currently under a shelter-in-place order.
Chatters said students currently living in traditional residence halls will make the transition to the university’s off-campus apartments over the weekend.
“That way, if they’re in a position where they need to isolate they can do that,” Chatters said.
With those traditional halls set to be vacant nearly a month in advance, Chatters said maintenance staff will have a headstart in turning over rooms and preparing for the upcoming year.
“We’ve already some preliminary conversations with maintenance staff about turning things,” he said. “We’re already kind of getting them going on that. In my communications with [President Jody Horner], we should not be anywhere close to running into time concerns at the end of the summer.”
Chatters said Midland student services, such as its dining center, will remain open through the rest of the semester.
“At Midland, we really pride ourselves on being student-centered,” he said. “We’ve certainly been one of the institutions across the state that have been considerate about our students’ situation.”
