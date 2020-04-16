Midland University consolidates student population during COVID-19 pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Midland University has consolidated the majority of its on-campus student population as students return home for the remainder of the semester due to COVID-19.

The university closed its doors for the remainder of the semester on March 17 in an attempt to mitigate the spread of the virus. Prior to the school’s decision to cancel in-person classes for the remainder of the semester, 65 Midland students were placed in a week-long quarantine after volunteering at a Special Olympics basketball tournament at the Fremont Family YMCA.

One of the tournament’s participants, a 36-year-old Omaha woman, was later diagnosed as the state’s first confirmed case of COVID-19.

A significant amount of students decided to return home temporarily following the school’s initial decision to transition to online classes through March 15, according to Vice President for Student Affairs Lawrence Chatters.

“Some of them just left their stuff because they planned on coming back,” he said.

As time went on and other campuses made the decision to close for the remainder of the semester, Chatters said Midland made the decision to begin encouraging students to return home permanently.