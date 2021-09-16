Midland University continues enrollment climb

Midland University posted record enrollment numbers for the fourth consecutive year, with more than 1,600 students enrolled for the 2021 fall semester.
Its growth shows Midland is an innovative enrollment leader in higher education said Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing Merritt Nelson.
“National trends continue to show declining enrollment in colleges and universities, so for us, four consecutive years of record enrollment is evidence that students are attracted to our approach to higher education,” he said. “Our growth over the last four years has been purposeful and intentional. We are committed to establishing ourselves as a thriving university that impacts communities and changes lives.”
Jody Horner, Midland University President, said she believes the growth Midland is experiencing can be attributed to its dedication to its students and its ability to position them for success after graduation.
“We will continue to be relentless in our pursuit of excellence and a student-centered experience,” she said. “With an active pulse on the demands of the marketplace, ongoing interaction with industry leaders, and an understanding of the expectations of students, we continue to assert ourselves as an innovative leader in higher education.”
The most significant growth from the 2020-21 school year came through Midland’s Center for Graduate and Professional Studies, where numbers grew from 257 in the 2020 fall semester to 340 students this fall.
“We continue to see the greatest opportunity for growth in the adult learning population,” Nelson said. “Through a variety of in-person, hybrid, and online programs, our Center for Graduate and Professional Studies is growing at an exponential rate. We will continue to look for ways to invest in relevant programs to meet the needs of our students and communities.”
Midland’s undergraduate student population is 1,140, which includes a diverse and academically strong incoming freshmen class of 341. Midland’s enrollment is composed of students from 39 different states and 17 different countries.
While steady growth during the last four years has set Midland on a positive trajectory, the university continues to explore new growth opportunities and is in the process of executing ‘Strategy 2025,' which will aid Midland in its pursuit to future-proof the University.’
“We have aspirational goals for Midland University and believe that our recent growth is just the beginning,” Nelson said. “We will be relentless in our continued pursuit to fulfill our mission and change lives well into the future.”
While not record-breaking, some other institutions of higher education across the state also saw an increase in enrollment and some did not.
The state college system, with campuses in Peru, Chadron and Wayne, enrolled 6,316 full-time students this year, an increase of 2% over last fall.
Peru State's class of 285 first-year students was only two shy of its record-breaking class in 2019 and at Wayne State, enrollment grew by 384 this year. At Chadron State, the freshman class grew by 5%.
At Southeast Community College, which offers academic transfer and associate's degree programs across a 15-county area, enrollment grew by 1%.
Midland enjoyed record enrollment numbers, but other private universities in the area saw modest declines.
Nebraska Wesleyan University is enrolling 1,572 full-time students this semester, which is down 4% while Concordia University reported an enrollment drop of 1.6% from last year.
The University of Nebraska system saw a 2% drop in enrollment this year. Enrollment dropped 2.7% at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and 3.5% at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. However, University of Nebraska at Kearney (less than 1%) and Nebraska Medical Center (3.5%) each saw an uptick in enrollment.