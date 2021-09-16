Midland University continues enrollment climb

“We continue to see the greatest opportunity for growth in the adult learning population,” Nelson said. “Through a variety of in-person, hybrid, and online programs, our Center for Graduate and Professional Studies is growing at an exponential rate. We will continue to look for ways to invest in relevant programs to meet the needs of our students and communities.”

Midland’s undergraduate student population is 1,140, which includes a diverse and academically strong incoming freshmen class of 341. Midland’s enrollment is composed of students from 39 different states and 17 different countries.

While steady growth during the last four years has set Midland on a positive trajectory, the university continues to explore new growth opportunities and is in the process of executing ‘Strategy 2025,' which will aid Midland in its pursuit to future-proof the University.’

“We have aspirational goals for Midland University and believe that our recent growth is just the beginning,” Nelson said. “We will be relentless in our continued pursuit to fulfill our mission and change lives well into the future.”

While not record-breaking, some other institutions of higher education across the state also saw an increase in enrollment and some did not.