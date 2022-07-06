Midland University has new major gifts officer

Amy Tritsch, a certified fundraising executive, is the new major gifts officer at Midland University.

“We are thrilled to have Amy join our Warrior family,” said Laura Robinett, vice president for institutional advancement. “Amy comes to Midland with an extensive background in fundraising and development experience and has a true passion for education and nonprofit work. We are excited to have her on our advancement team.”

Tritsch has multiple years of experience working in the nonprofit sector.

She was development director for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity before serving as resource development director for Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland and later development director for Boys and Girls Clubs of the Midlands.

In her roles as director, she helped develop fundraising strategies, plan events, and work with community partners.

She helped develop a $5.3 million comprehensive campaign during her time with Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland.

Tritsch looks forward to continuing in that role with Midland.

“One thing I’ve discovered is the great culture that exists at Midland,” Tritsch said. “There is such a rich history with this university, and everyone here has been so kind and welcoming. I felt some of the same connections I had when I was in college.”

Tritsch is a firefighter and EMT with Waterloo Fire and Rescue.

She carries that desire to help others into her fundraising.

“I believe my calling is to help people, and in my work with fundraising, it’s a way for me to help people give back,” she said. “I enjoy helping people donate their time, talents, and treasures to organizations. There are people who want to give, but don’t always know how to. I’ve been successful at connecting donors to projects they care about and helping them re-invest in others.”

She sees how her abilities can help the university.

“I want to use my talents to acquire funds to further the mission of Midland,” she said.

Tritsch is ready to begin the process of connecting with longtime donors, as well as building new relationships along the way.

“I’m excited to get to know these donors personally,” she said. “I want to know what drives them and what their interests are. I enjoy making those new connections, and I’m excited to get the process started.”

Originally from Lawton, Iowa, Tritsch graduated with a bachelor of science degree in organizational management from Morningside University in Sioux City, Iowa.

She earned a fundraising certificate from the Lilly School of Philanthropy in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tritsch is working toward her masters of public administration from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. She is married to her husband, Eddie.