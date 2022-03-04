Midland University honoring women, providing scholarships

Midland University is launching its Women of Midland campaign this month.

The “Let Your Light Shine” is a fundraiser and storytelling campaign aimed to recognize the past and present women of Midland University and raise scholarship funds to support future female students.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to recognize some incredible women at Midland and our community. We want to have that ‘Give Back’ culture here and give back and provide support for women at Midland. It’s about the message to honor and recognize,” said Laura Robinett, vice president for Institutional Advancement at Midland University.

The campaign focuses on recognizing women who have gone through Midland, whether in an occupational or educational way, and highlighting their achievements.

One of these women includes Martha Peters. Peters started as a Midland student in the early 1930s. In 1932, she was the first female editor of The Midland. Shortly after graduating in 1934, she returned to campus as an assistant to the publicity director. In 1939 she assumed the responsibilities of the president’s secretary, continuing until she retired in 1994.

Another honored woman includes Maria Rosenblatt. Rosenblatt left Germany during Hitler’s rise-to-power in 1935. She taught German and French at Midland for 23 years, until her retirement in 1970. She was also a sponsor of the Tri-Phi Sorority and a long-time adviser to the German Club.

“It’s a chance to recognize some really impactful women who have taught or come through Midland,” Robinett said.

During the campaign, Midland hopes to raise $100,000 for the Women of Midland Scholarship fund, primarily to provide scholarship awards for female students at Midland.

“We ask people to make a donation on behalf of a special woman in their life to a current woman student at Midland, so that woman can go and do good things just like those before her,” Robinett said.

The campaign also features a “matching” system, with the first 75 (in honor of the 75 years of operation for the Midland Women organization) donors who donate $50 to $500 being matched by David and Karen Rohlfing and Marcia Anderson.

“Karen and Marcia are both members of the Phi Omega Sorority, and were very instrumental in getting this conversation started. They wanted to do something to honor and recognize women so the conversations started with them and Phi Omega,” Robinett said.

Robinett added that donations are open, and will stay past March if money continues to come in. Robinett also mentions the impact this has on the future of women at Midland.

To find more information, or to donate, go to alumni.mi dlandu.edu/womenofmidland

