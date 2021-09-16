 Skip to main content
Midland University invites community to homecoming tailgate
Midland University will be hosting a homecoming tailgate from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Heedum Field in Fremont.

The tailgate is open to the community.

Kickoff for Midland’s football game against Dakota Wesleyan University is set for 1 p.m.

