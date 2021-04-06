Midland University nears start of first-ever Mission Week

Midland University is a week away from kicking off Mission Week, a weeklong effort aimed at participating in a variety of community service projects across the Fremont community.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university had traditionally held Mission Day.

During that time, students, faculty and staff would take a day off of class to spend time volunteering in the community.

That changed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the university to cancel Mission Day.

With COVID-19 still a presence this spring, Sidney Hirsch, director of student development, said the university looked to alternatives.

“Normally, we set aside a day with no classes where students and faculty can go out and serve the community, but not knowing what our COVID situation might be, we weren’t sure how everything would take place,” Hirsch said in a news release. “But we still wanted to do something, and everyone seemed open to it. Since we didn’t have a day set aside, we decided to make it a week. Our goal is 1,000 hours of service, so we are hoping each student can set aside one hour to help.”

Hirsch pointed to the university’s COVID-19 situation, which she described as trending up, as a reason for introducing Mission Week.