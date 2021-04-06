Midland University nears start of first-ever Mission Week

Midland University is a week away from kicking off Mission Week, a weeklong effort aimed at participating in a variety of community service projects across the Fremont community.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university had traditionally held Mission Day.
During that time, students, faculty and staff would take a day off of class to spend time volunteering in the community.
That changed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the university to cancel Mission Day.
With COVID-19 still a presence this spring, Sidney Hirsch, director of student development, said the university looked to alternatives.
“Normally, we set aside a day with no classes where students and faculty can go out and serve the community, but not knowing what our COVID situation might be, we weren’t sure how everything would take place,” Hirsch said in a news release. “But we still wanted to do something, and everyone seemed open to it. Since we didn’t have a day set aside, we decided to make it a week. Our goal is 1,000 hours of service, so we are hoping each student can set aside one hour to help.”
Hirsch pointed to the university’s COVID-19 situation, which she described as trending up, as a reason for introducing Mission Week.
“We feel like we have good control of COVID and have done well following protocols, so we feel comfortable with students going out into the community, and the organizations we are helping are comfortable with it as well,” she said.
Several organizations in the Fremont area, along with a handful of individuals, have already signed up requesting help, and there are more slots available for anyone in need of volunteer assistance, according to the news release.
Any Midland student, faculty member, staff member, or alumni interested in volunteering, as well as organizations and individuals in need of assistance, can email Warriorskills@midlandu.edu.
“It’s an awesome opportunity for our campus to get involved in the community,” Hirsch said. “We have students from all over the United States, as well as other countries, and Fremont is like a new home for them. It’s an opportunity for them to give back to Fremont and allow the community to be a part of them. There are lots of people who are in need, and we have the opportunity to help.”