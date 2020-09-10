 Skip to main content
Midland University plans drive-thru tailgate event
Midland University plans drive-thru tailgate event

Midland Warrior

Midland University will be hosting a drive-thru tailgate on Saturday, Sept. 12, prior to the first home football game of the season.

Free box lunches courtesy of FNBO (limited to the first 300 people) will be distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Anderson parking lot at 900 N. Clarkson St. in Fremont.

There is a limit of one boxed lunch per person inside each vehicle. This is a first come first serve event.

To keep traffic flowing, all vehicles are asked to enter through the south side of the parking lot on Eighth Street and exit on the north side of the parking lot by Wikert Event Center.

