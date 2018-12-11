Midland University will be presenting special showings of “The Star of Bethlehem” in the Lueninghoener Planetarium.
This year’s planetarium presentations are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Seating is limited to 70 and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
There will be no charge for admission to either show.
“We’re excited to continue this popular Christmas tradition on campus at Midland University,” said Dr. Lance Johnson, Professor of Biology. “The show takes viewers back to the little town of Bethlehem to understand the star that guided the Wise Men to the birthplace of Jesus.”
The seasonal presentations will last approximately 45 minutes and will include a brief history of the Lueninghoener Planetarium. Viewers in attendance should note the programs simulate flight and may cause dizziness.
Designed by Dr. Gilbert Lueninghoener, the planetarium opened its doors in 1965.