Midland University president speaks at FHS Academic Achievement Awards Ceremony

Midland University President Jody Horner knows a lesson can come – even from a fortune cookie.

She shared her insights on a cookie message and leadership at the Academic Achievement Awards Ceremony on Thursday at Fremont High School.

Horner is the 16th president at Midland, assuming the role in 2015. During the ceremony, Horner talked about her process of writing a speech, sharing stories about perseverance, education and leadership.

“What do I say? What do you tell a group who are already high achievers? You all are already demonstrating success,” Horner said. “So what did I decide to do? I turned to a fortune cookie from Panda Express.”

She recalled an earlier experience:

“Four or five years ago, I was at Panda Express, eating my meal and I opened my fortune cookie and the fortune said, ‘You Are a Leader.’”

She liked the message.

“I liked it so much that I kept that silly little fortune piece of paper in my wallet,” Horner said. “It is still there today and I use it to remind myself in times of doubt that I am a leader.”

Horner noted the lesson.

“I want to remind all of you that you are a leader and based on my experience leaders must be learners,” Horner said.

Horner shared stories about the relationship of leading and learning.

“Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other,” Horner said. “That actually is not my quote but from John F. Kennedy. When I came to Midland I was the leader, but I had a lot of learning to do.”

Horner acknowledged the students’ accomplishments.

“Here you are being recognized for your academic achievement,” she said. “I hope you get to celebrate with your family and friends, but I also hope the lessons I shared with you tonight encourage you to be a lifelong learner and leader.”

The awards ceremony followed Horner’s speech. The ceremony was created in 1990 by senior high school staff to promote pride and academic achievement among students.

“We are pleased to continue this tradition,” said Kody Christensen, assistant principal at Fremont High School. “Tonight, we are publicly recognizing the extra effort you have put into studying for exams, revising papers or projects and leading class discussions.”

Christensen also acknowledged that these awards are not for students who only scored high on standardized tests.

“We are recognizing not just ability, but characteristics such as perseverance and discipline which are reflected by high grades. Characteristics that will make you successful students, workers and citizens,” Christensen said.

The guidelines for the awards are if any Fremont High student who has earned a GPA of 3.7 or each of any two consecutive semesters in grades 9, 10, 11 or 12, then they are eligible for the award.

“The two consecutive semester requirement was developed to stress consistency,” Christensen said.

Of the 1400 students eligible, 276 students qualified and received the awards. Out of the 276 students, 88 were sophomores, 85 were juniors and 92 were seniors.

The following students were honored:

Sophomores—Level I Award: Baylie Anderson, Adolfo Az-Tajiboy, David Barcenas, Lesley Barcenas, Brianna Barnhart, Haylee Bates, Zoey Bisson, Annika Boden, Hannah Bryant, Madelyn Buck, Krystal Calderon Moreno, Johnathan Calfy, Stephanie Cerda, Gabe Christ, Dakota Coon, Maris Dahl, Michael Dalton, Ayva Darmento, Spencer Divis, Ryan Dix, Hunter Eastberg, Evie Estudillo, Alexis Frank, Rylie Freeman, Diego Garcia, Carlos Garcia-Mendoza, Carter Geddings, McKenna Getzschman, Sydney Glause, Alexis Gomez, Sidney Granillo, James Green, Rachel Grenier, Jacob Guel, Kevyn Gutierrez, Hayley Hanson, Matthew Hartung, Chloe Hemmer, Keiry Hernandez Perez, Zeta Holcomb, Meah Homan, Mara Huss, Nathan Jones, Jack Kelley, Caleb Kirby, Hannah Kisby, Mallory Lackey, Jenna Larsen, Jocelyn Limbach, Makenzie Manning, Abraham Manriquez-Rojas, Diego Marez, Chase Marshall, Makenna McGee, Kayleigh McKenzie, Armando Monarrez, Madison Mostek, McKenna Murphy, Enrique Padilla Fombona, Madalyn Pafford, Noah Parra, Katya Perez Alarcon, Ryan Push, Tyson Queen, Gabriel Read, Yoselin Reyes-Mendoza, James Richardson, Charles Richmond, Colin Ridder, Michael Rivera Hernandez, Isabella Ruda, Emmanuel Salas, Kennedy Schlautman, Olivia Schumacher, Landon Schurman, Dayton Schwaninger, Zoey Smallwood, Cheyenne Smith, Maxwell Smith, Elayna Sookram, Kyle Stearns, Peyton Styskal, Sarah Taylor, Paige Teut, Emma Veskerna, Kyra Vicente Gonzalez, Callie Waters, Cami Wolf.

Juniors—Level I Award: Norma Castellanos Nuno, Delanie Coufal, Ryan Haack, Dane Morem, Elizabeth Olson, Gillian Semrad.

Juniors—Level II Award: Jordan Baumert, Josie Bell, Makayla Belmont, Karla Beltran, Emma Benson, Katie Bertram, Abigayle Bigsby, Henry Bishop, Morgan Boothe, Harley Boutard, Molly Brester, Lauren Brittenham, Jacob Broeker, Walter Campos, Connor Christ, Emma Constance, Ella Cooper, Jackson Cyza, Catheline Dela, Keaton Diaz-Reed, Cadence Fickbohm, Denver Fincham, Jacilyn Foster, Carter Franzen, Coulter Fritz, Areana Garcia, Lily Gray, Madison Grosse, Ivy Hernandez, Danica Holt, Hannah Hughes, Cameron Indra, Bailey Ingalls, Liam Jost, Kaden Karnatz, Delaney Karr, Hannah Kellison, Jenna Knuppel, Hannah Kruger, Caris Lynch, Devin Mark, Kessandra Martin, Austin Mattson, Margaret McClain, Mackenzie McDermott, Allison Merrill, Bethany Miller, Britney Montante Gonzalez, Roberto Morales, Sancha Morales, Sandra Nolasco-Castrejon, McKenna Olson, Kylie Pemberton, Kevin Perez, Brandt Phillips, Kolby Radford, Cade Rasmussen, David Ravanales-Gomez, Brayden Reeder, Bryce Reeson, Vera Rise, Edwin Rivera Jr., Leonardo Rivera-Aguilar, Ashley Salgado-Cisneros, Will Schulz, Emmalee Sheppard, Heather Smith, Kiera Spilinek, Faith Steffen, Natalie Stinemates, Caleb Sund, Jennifer Tenney Sierra, Elijah Teri, McKenzie Thayer, Emma Tucker, Rebekah Voss, Caleb Wagner, Whitney Walling, Braeden Willnerd, Ava Woods.

Seniors—Level I Award: Ally Bishop, Jennifer Camey Navas, Austin Cassidy, Anibal Chan Perez, Alyssa Frost, Rodrigo Garcia, Talia McInroy, Jacqueline Meader, Lexi Montoya, Gavin Teat, Taelyn Tedrow.

Seniors—Level II Award: Justin Acuna, Grace Blick, Tajah Dorris, Emma Foster, Bethany Lackey, Jonathan LaDay, Jackelyn Martinez, Jeannette Peterson, Kylie Phillips, Hunter Rich, Jennifer Salas Duran, Ty Sundquist, Thalia Tenney Sierra, Mariah Tolliver.

Seniors—Level III Award: Laura Alonzo Tzunux, Juan Alvarez, Amara Baker, Tyson Baker, Macy Bryant, Grace Cruise, Keithen Cudly, Elli Dahl, Lucy Dillon, Hadeley Dowty, Elise Estudillo, Madison Everitt, Mason Filter, Ernesto Flores, Luke Follett, Francisco Garcia Jr., Tania Gleason, Juliana Godinez, Ainsley Goebel, Emma Hanson, Kayley Harrington, Marina Harrison, Grant Hevlin, Yukina Higashi, Miriam Huss, Ty Jager, Karsen Jesse, Kamrin Kavan, Isabella Keaton, Mackenzie Kinning, Mackenzie Kirby, Mia Knigge, Jackson Korman, Avry LaFavor, Kelley Lebahn, Mason Limbach, Marcos Linarte Garcia, Sinahi Martinez Rodriguez, Taylor McCabe, Skylar McDuffee, Kaden Meyer, Brady Millard, Nolan Miller, Mia Molzahn, Lucas Montepeque, Micah Moore, Clara Morrow, Janice Nelsen, Nicholas Nemec, Hailey Newill, Jennifer Ochoa, Kelseigh Olson, Matthew Ondracek, Morgan Ondracek, Karen Orellana-Aragon, Lillian Prendergast, Josie Pettis, Allison Ramirez, Tyler Rayl, Jaiden Rensch, Jacob Santora, Mallory Schleicher, Julianne Schmidt, Devon Shallberg, Sarah Shepard, Carter Sintek, Emma Sorensen, Braden Taylor, Shelby Tracy, Rowan Van Osdel, Lily Vaughn, Kimberly Vicente Gonzalez, Micah Vincent, Mia Wagner, Carter Waters, Grace Williams, Shalome Worthy, Madalyn Wusk.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0