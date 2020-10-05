Midland University releases 2020 Homecoming information

Midland University’s 2020 Homecoming festivities will look slightly different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual celebration will be held from Oct. 8-11. While a number of larger, in-person events such as the Hall of Fame banquet and Alumni and Legacy Awards luncheon have been postponed, other in-person and virtual activities will he held.

Homecoming weekend kicks off with four performances of “Picnic” by Midland University Performing Arts this Thursday. The performances will also be available via livestream at midlandperformingarts.org/events.

The Alumni & Friends Drive-Thru will be held on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Anderson parking lot.

The event, sponsored by First State Bank & Trust, will feature free food, entertainment and giveaways. The Midland Warriors will then take on Hastings College for its annual Homecoming football game at 1 p.m. at Heedum Field.