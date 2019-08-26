Midland University will hand out over 1,000 iPads to students Tuesday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the lobby of the Wikert Event Center
The event is part of the Midland 1:1 initiative, which will distribute 128 GB sixth-generation iPads and Apple Pencils to undergraduate students. Full-time faculty members received iPads last January.
Midland University President Jody Horner said the event is not open to the public, and students were able to sign up for a timeslot prior.
“They’ll sign in, we’ll verify their credentials, check their student ID, make sure we got the right people getting the devices,” she said. “And then our faculty and staff will be handing them their devices and a ‘swag bag’ with fun stuff in it.”
Horner said the rollout event will be more than just distribution and will be like a “big party.”
“We have kind of an internet cafe kind of place set up in the lobby where students can unpack their device and a smoothie bar where they can get a smoothie,” she said.
Since receiving their iPads, faculty members have been trained by Apple instructors as part of the university’s partnership with Apple. Through ‘appy-hours,’ they received training to use the technology in the classroom, Horner said.
“We have 33 of our faculty members who are Apple-certified now, and that just really has given us some good momentum,” she said. “My expectation was not that every faculty member be an Apple genius, but that they were capable to bring the technology to the classroom. And I think it’ll be cool to see our students and faculty take this to the next level and learn together.”
Midland University has also recently installed 70 Apple TVs in classrooms and hang-out spaces so that faculty and students can cast information from their iPads to television sets.
“We’ve also basically doubled the capacity of our infrastructure here from a Wi-Fi perspective so that we’re going to be more than capable of meeting the needs of today’s students from an infrastructure perspective,” Horner said.
The Midland 1:1 initiative, which was originally announced in November 2018, is free to students due to generous sponsors, Horner said. She said the program was meant to enable the school’s vision to enhance learning for students and embrace the digital experience.
“The other thing it does is level the playing field,” she said. “We want to make sure that every Midland student has the technology tools that they need to succeed, and this enables that every one of our full-time students here in Fremont starts at the same place from a technology standpoint.”