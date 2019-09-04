Midland University will be holding a speaker series on diversity and inclusion during the 2019-2020 academic year.
The series plans to start Sept. 17 with a talk from Guy Nave, Luther College professor of philosophy and religion, titled “Defining the Issues: Diversity, Equity, Privilege and Inclusion.”
Speakers will run until February and will include Special Olympics athlete Wyatt Spalding and St. Olaf College chief diversity officer Bruce King.
“Really, the overall idea of this series came from our president having an idea of wanting to focus this year on diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Lawrence Chatters, vice president for student affairs.
Chatters said the series is vital due to the challenging of ideas with different perspectives wherever someone goes, even in the workplace.
“This is a great opportunity to bring these conversations to Fremont and to help start moving the needle on some of these issues in a very positive way,” he said.
The speakers selected for the series are experts in their subject area, Chatters said, and are representative of different cultures and experiences. They have also had to deal with issues like discrimination on a consistent basis, he said.
“All of the people that are going to be presenting have had to overcome those challenges themselves, and they’ve also had to understand the benefits of creating an inclusive environment in the spaces that they’re from,” Chatters said.
As for what people can take away from the talks, Chatters said it depends on where people are in their understanding of the issues. For people who aren’t as far along, he said he hopes they are ready to start this journey.
“We would hope this would compel people to think critically about the issues and talk to other people around them about these issues,” he said. “We’ve found that when people have conversations about these concepts that we actually are able to make movement and create change.”