Joan Korte calls it “Dr. Seuss on steroids.”

Korte is director of arts at Midland University and she’s talking about the rhythmical, rhyming language of “Tartuffe.”

Written by French playwright Moliere in 1664, the comical show deals with the themes of hypocrisy and how easily people can be duped.

“This play is about how a seemingly normal, level-headed person is taken in by an imposter,” Korte said.

Besides its humorous, fast-paced aspects, the play features beautiful costumes, she added.

The public is invited to performances which start at 7:30 p.m. March 23-25 and 2 p.m. March 26 in Kimmel Theatre on the MU campus. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series (FMES) members.

In the play, Orgon has become acquainted with Tartuffe, who presents himself as a pious, righteous man, but who’s a fraud.

Before long, Tartuffe will be engaged to Orgon’s daughter, Mariane. Despite warnings from family members who see through Tartuffe’s charade, Orgon is giving away their livelihood to the swindler.

Although the timely show deals with religious hypocrisy, Korte believes such deception can occur in politics, sales or social media.

“I think it has a lot more to say in 2023 about how we are taken in by things we see on social media, how we’re taken in by phone scams and how we let people have access to our personal data – and how that is used to hurt us and aid the criminal,” Korte said.

The play is written in rhyming couplets.

“Think about really dressing up Dr. Seuss,” Korte said. “So it’s Dr. Seuss on steroids. Everything rhymes, so there’s definitely a rhythm. It’s heightened language.”

Korte notes the skill actors need for this show.

“The actors have had to learn how to handle that text to make it sound natural and make the story make sense and yet they are speaking in rhyme,” she said.

Midland wanted to produce this show so students would be exposed to the style, movements, language and costumes of this time period.

Korte appreciates the show’s funny situations along with its color and brightness. She calls the show, “hilarious.”

“It’s a comedy and so there are lots of crazy situations this family finds themselves in,” Korte said. “There are chase scenes. You’ve got mistaken identities. It’s fun. It’s farcical.”

Amanda Envick, a junior business administration major, plays Dorine, the maid. Evnick describes the saucy Dorine.

“She loves the family dearly, but she also will say it as it is,” Envick said. “She’s bubbly, but there are times when she erupts with emotion and it sounds a little bit aggressive to reign everything in, but her bursts calm everything down.”

People ask Dorine for advice, which she gives with a sense of humor.

Envick enjoys the role of Dorine.

“I feel like I’m playing myself,” Envick said. “We’re very similar.”

Greg Ewart is a senior and arts management major from Oskaloosa, Iowa. Ewart portrays Orgon, a French nobleman in the era of King Louis XIV, the Sun King.

Ewart said Orgon is obsessed with Tartuffe.

“Orgon wants to give him everything and over the course of the play, he keeps on giving more and more to this guy, until eventually things come to a head and perspectives change,” Ewart said.

Ewart said his character wants to be a good person, but he’s also misguided. Ewart cites the challenge of playing a character whose opinions are very different than his own.

He points out a scene where Orgon and his sister-in-law have a theological/philosophical debate.

“It can be difficult to go through that one, because I hold all of the opinions of the other person in the scene – rather than those that Orgon has – so that is interesting to deal with,” Ewart said.

Ewart describes some of Orgon’s other character traits.

“He’s quick to fire up about something. He’s a bit too quick to be wrathful sometimes, but certainly compared to what I generally think of the nobility of that era, he’s a good man and I like playing him as character,” Ewart said.

Caleb Malousek is a freshman from Wahoo, who plays Valère – the true love interest of Orgon’s daughter, Mariane.

“He’s kind of like a puppy dog,” he said of Valère. “He wants to come to Mariane and declare his love, but the obstacle in the show is that Orgon is giving Mariane to Tartuffe. He’s facing a head-on challenge, where he has to win his own battle.”

Malousek describes Valère.

“I like how straightforward he is, facing the challenge head on. I really appreciate that,” Malousek said, adding, “He’s a very sweet, charming character. He also has a gentleman aspect to him. Sometimes, he’s too strong-headed. He’s kind of like a dunce.”

Students hope the public will attend the show.

“We have worked really hard on a very difficult piece to perform,” Envick said. “We’ve turned it into something incredible and definitely something for the people to come see.”

The tickets for the show are available at midlandu.booktix.com or the box office at 402-941-6399 from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays or by emailing the box office at boxoffice@midlandu.edu.