Midland University to stage 'A Piece of My Heart'

Lee Meyer noted that the show, itself, isn’t graphic.

“This play is not supposed to be a truly realistic portrayal of the war, but instead an interpretation of the happenings, the emotions that all these women have gone through. So you’re not going to see blood and guts on the stage, but you are going to feel what they feel,” Meyer said.

The young actresses encourage audiences to come to the show.

“It’s so suspenseful,” Donoghue said. “You won’t be falling asleep in this show.”

Dooley shared her thoughts.

“After they get back from the war, each woman tries to fit back into society and they can’t and they pretend to for a little bit and the slightest thing will set them off and they’ll be back in Nam in their minds,” Dooley said.

Dooley believes this happens to many people — whether they’re Vietnam veterans or those of more recent wars. The public needs to be aware of this and be accommodating when it happens.

Actresses give other reasons for seeing the show.

“There were a lot of secrets from the Vietnam War,” Winey said. “There wasn’t a lot of information given to the public and now this is their window.