Midland University to stage 'A Piece of My Heart'

It’s not too hard for Rylee Rusinko to portray a nurse in a play.
As a nursing student at Midland University, Rusinko already has some knowledge of that role.
But portraying a nurse who went to Vietnam has become a living history lesson for Rusinko and other cast members of “A Piece of My Heart.”
The show, which runs Oct. 7-10, tells the stories of six young American women whose lives are changed as they serve their country during the Vietnam War.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7-9 and 2 p.m. Oct. 10 in Kimmel Theater in the Swanson Hall of Science on the Midland campus.
From 6:30-7:15 p.m. Oct. 8, the public also is invited to a pre-show, talk-back event with three Vietnam veterans, Del Meyer and Al Crook of Fremont and Cheryl Fiala of North Bend, who was a nurse in Vietnam. The veterans will share a little of their experiences and answer questions that night.
Guests who attend the play on any night can learn more about what nurses experienced during the war.
The actresses and their characters are:
Rylee Rusinko
- of Fremont. Rusinko plays the nurse, Whitney, a smart girl from a rich family, who volunteers for the service after finding a Red Cross form.
Melany Donoghue
- of Columbus. Donoghue portrays Leeann, a spunky hippie who enlists, hoping to pay off her nursing school debt only to find that war is a very scary place.
Michaela Dooley
- of Yutan. Dooley is Martha, a U.S. Navy nurse who went into the military to make her parents proud. Martha thought she was ready for all the responsibility but finds that wartime military service is much different than the glorious dreams she had as a child.
Raegan Sigerson
- of Omaha. Sigerson plays Mary Jo, the lead singer of an all-girl, USO band. This Texan is excited to go to Vietnam and entertain the troops, but she’ll experience trauma.
Yajayra Borrego
- of Grand Island. Borrego plays Steele, a Black woman officer, who goes to Vietnam to prove she has what it takes to be in the U.S. Army and to be in charge.
Charlotte Winey
- of Fremont. Winey portrays Sissy, a teen who wants to leave her current living situation and goes to Vietnam. Before long, she’s thinking this wasn’t her best choice.
Lee Meyer, who’s directing the show, said one of the most difficult parts for a director is choosing the right people to play the right roles.
“There were a lot of ladies to choose from at auditions, but I really believe that in each one of these characters, I’ve chosen the right girl to play each part and they really bring to the table the essence of the character they are playing,” Meyer said.
The actresses appreciate their characters.
“If I were to know Mary Jo in real life, I think we’d be friends,” Sigerson said of the USO performer. “She’s outgoing. She loves to perform. That’s her biggest passion, making the troops happy.”
Sigerson can see how her character grows and can relate to her.
“She’s super bubbly … but she also learns to stick up for herself,” Sigerson said.
That’s something Sigerson believes she’s learning at this point in her life, too.
Borrego shares the respect she has for her character.
As a black woman, Steele has faced racism and hurdles, but doesn’t let that keep her from making achievements — something Borrego admires. Steele embraces her identity and is determined to do her job better than anyone else.
“I enjoy playing Steele, because she’s very proud of herself and proud of everything she’s accomplished — and she should be, because she’s done a lot,” Borrego said.
Winey said she and her character, Sissy, are both warm, caring and outgoing.
“Sissy is very easy for me to play, but it can get challenging in the darker parts of the show. That’s a challenge I’ve been needing to take on,” Winey said.
Actors spend a lot of time preparing for their roles.
As a nursing student and the daughter of a nurse, Rusinko already had an idea of how a nurse would act or react in given situations.
Sigerson plays the ukulele but had to learn to play the guitar for her USO Showgirl role.
Memorizing lines was a big task for Donoghue, who had her own way of learning them.
She wrote the first letter of every word in a line, then tried to repeat the line by looking at those letters.
“There’s a lot of huge paragraphs in this show that were a challenge to memorize, but we got there,” Donoghue said.
Borrego’s roommates helped her with memorization. Her roommates would read the line before what she was supposed to say.
“If I was messing up, they’d do charades to give me hints as to what the words were. It was a great process,” Borrego said.
To prepare for her role, Borrego watched YouTube videos of the show. She took ideas from those performances, but made the character her own.
Students gained perspective when Meyer’s husband, Del, a Vietnam veteran, shared some of his experiences with them.
“It was a real eye-opener as to how horrible it was,” Donoghue said.
Dooley also gained insight.
“We had read through the script before he came in, but hearing someone who confirmed a bunch of the stuff we read, it made it a lot more personal,” Dooley said.
Sigerson said Del Meyer entered the military to get help paying for college.
“I think a lot of people did that and then got to Vietnam and realized just how much it really did cost, mentally and physically, to be there,” Sigerson said. “… It really puts my life into perspective of how fortunate we are to get to go to college and not have to fight a war.”
Donoghue recalled one story most people don’t often hear.
“He said they would go so long without showering and, because it was so hot and gross, they would actually have mold on their skin,” Donoghue said.
Lee Meyer noted that the show, itself, isn’t graphic.
“This play is not supposed to be a truly realistic portrayal of the war, but instead an interpretation of the happenings, the emotions that all these women have gone through. So you’re not going to see blood and guts on the stage, but you are going to feel what they feel,” Meyer said.
The young actresses encourage audiences to come to the show.
“It’s so suspenseful,” Donoghue said. “You won’t be falling asleep in this show.”
Dooley shared her thoughts.
“After they get back from the war, each woman tries to fit back into society and they can’t and they pretend to for a little bit and the slightest thing will set them off and they’ll be back in Nam in their minds,” Dooley said.
Dooley believes this happens to many people — whether they’re Vietnam veterans or those of more recent wars. The public needs to be aware of this and be accommodating when it happens.
Actresses give other reasons for seeing the show.
“There were a lot of secrets from the Vietnam War,” Winey said. “There wasn’t a lot of information given to the public and now this is their window.
“And through that window you can see the horrible things that happened to the women, the soldiers, to the Vietnamese, pretty much everybody involved,” Winey added. “You should come see the show, because you don’t really get taught those things in school in-depth.”
The show doesn’t leave audiences in hopelessness.
“It’s powerful, because it shows the strength of the survivors and pays respect to all of the vets,” Sigerson said. “I think it definitely is a tribute to freedom.”
Show costs are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors, students and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. For tickets go to www.midlandu.edu/tickets or call 402-941-6399.