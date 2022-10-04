Midland University to stage "Almost, Maine" Oct. 6-9

From serious plays to comedy, Rylee Rusinko and Melany Donoghue are taking on new roles in Midland University’s latest production.

Rusinko, of Fremont, and Donoghue, of Columbus, portrayed nurses in Vietnam in the heavy duty drama “A Piece of My Heart” in October 2021.

This year, Rusinko is playing two light-hearted characters in MU’s new production, “Almost, Maine.”

Donoghue is taking on a different role, too — this time as the show’s director.

Show times for the romantic comedy, “Almost, Maine,” are 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6-8 and 2 p.m., Oct. 9, in Kimmel Theatre on the Midland campus. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors over 60 and over.

“Almost, Maine” tells the stories of several different couples, said actor Carter Anderson of Oakland.

“It shows all these stories of love: how it can begin, how it can end, and everything in between,” Anderson said. “It follows these nine couples on this one night in the town of Almost, Maine.”

The cast consists of eight Midland students, who each assume the roles of two or more – often very diverse – characters. Student actors said they like the opportunity to play the different characters.

For Rusinko, the comedy also offers a change from the more serious acting roles she’s previously taken on at Midland.

In “Piece of My Heart,” Rusinko portrayed a nurse from a preppy neighborhood, who’s greatly humbled when she serves in the Vietnam War.

Rusinko then played Mrs. Frank in the Holocaust drama “Diary of Anne Frank.”

Every night after rehearsals for “Anne Frank,” Rusinko said she’d go home with a headache. “A Piece of My Heart” rehearsals were tough, too.

“It drains you,” she said. “You get so exhausted. I would immediately go to sleep after rehearsals.”

Rusinko still relished the opportunity to play those parts.

“I love serious roles,” she said.

Yet Rusinko also appreciates the chance to be in a comedy.

In “Almost, Maine,” Rusinko plays Marvalyn, a young woman having trouble with her boyfriend. Marvalyn is in the town laundromat, when she meets someone new. Rusinko also portrays a woman named, Hope, who’s traveled for miles to find the guy, “who got away,” only to find a surprise.

“I love it,” Rusinko said of being part of the comedy. “It’s nice to have a little relief.”

For this show, Donoghue has a new part to play as director. She believes having been an actor has prepared for this role.

She said it’s helped her be more understanding of the actors she directs.

“It definitely gave me a foundation, knowing how to treat my actors,” she said.

Donoghue added that she and the actors can be goofy during rehearsals.

“But we always know when to focus in,” she said.

Knowing the actors each play multiple characters — and to help avoid confusion for audiences — Donoghue and Anderson, who’s also the costume designer, have each couple represented by a certain color.

They admitted it was difficult to find certain pieces of clothing in the needed colors.

But they did it.

“Every single costume piece was completely intentional,” Anderson said. “When you see it (on stage), it probably seems really simple, but everything was meticulous.”

On Monday morning, the student actors did a lot of laughing as they talked about the show and their characters.

While it may be a stretch for some actors to portray certain characters, Skyler Weaver of Kansas City, Missouri, embraces his roles.

Weaver plays Steve, who’s spoken to so infrequently that he becomes excited and rambles when anyone does try to talk to him.

He also plays Pete, who doesn’t have a good response to his longtime girlfriend’s question.

“I like Pete, because he has a lot to say, but he cannot word it very well,” Weaver said.

Weaver laughs when asked if he can relate, humorously mentioning how he doesn’t know what to say when a convenience store clerk asks him what he’d like to buy.

“I don’t want to waste their time. They have things to do,” Weaver said, adding that he’ll just buy something randomly.

Donoghue kindly describes the commonalities between Weaver and his characters.

“They’re (all) loveably awkward and goofy,” said Donoghue, who cast Weaver for the roles.

Besides Rusinko and Weaver, other actors include:

Jenna Schroeder

of Holdrege. Schroeder plays, Glory, Marci and a waitress. Glory is a smiley, bubbly tourist, who has arrived in town to complete a task — and might stay. By contrast, Marci is a downhearted, middle-age mom having marital issues with her husband, Phil.

Schroeder, who’s 22 and never married, sought insight for her role from married people. She learned this: “Marriage can become stagnant and it takes a lot of work to keep the love alive.”

Carter Anderson

of Oakland. Anderson plays a guy called, East, whom he describes as a “golden retriever.” Kind of like the affectionate pups, East is so infatuated with Glory that he’ll do anything to please her.

Anderson also plays the nonchalant Randy, who seems to have a tough time with women.

Kevin Johnson

of Kansas City, Missouri. He plays Lendall, a patient guy who deeply cares for his girlfriend, Gayle, but they’re having troubles.

Johnson also portrays Chad, who has problems uncovering his feelings, and Dave, who likes hanging out with is best friend, Rhonda.

Jenna Pool

of Waverly. She plays sassy Gayle, who’s been dating Lendall for a long time and wants to get married, and Ginnette, whom Pool describes as Hallmark movie “sweetsy.”

Haley Bell

of Kansas City, Missouri. Bell plays Sandrine, who’s celebrating with her girlfriends, when she runs into an old boyfriend. Bell also portrays the tomboyish Rhonda, who only thinks of her pal Dave as a friend, despite the fact he’s realizing he wants to be more.

Aden Murnane

of Omaha. Murnane is Jimmy, a simple guy, who’s had a real bad couple of months, and Phil, who’s having marital problems with his wife, Marci.

Playing these characters has been a stretch for Murnane, who said he’s not one to be frustrated and angry.

“He’s a dancing through life kind of guy,” Bell said of Murnane.

Audiences shouldn’t be confused by the color-coded — and colorful — characters and Midland actors believe attendees will enjoy the show.

“I think anybody who comes to the show will really enjoy it,” Murnane said. “It’s a really cute show, overall, and there are a lot of aspects that are relatable to a lighter audience. Everybody in the audience should be able to take away one thing that they relate to.”

“Almost, Maine” tickets are available for purchase at midlandu.booktix.com or at the door.